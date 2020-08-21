CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL — Scintillating clash as Bayern meet PSG

After battering Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0, Inter Milan are now favourites to win their first piece of silverware since 2010, when they face Europa League specialist, Sevilla, in the Europa League final today.

Meanwhile, the biggest game in European football will be decided when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich fight for the UEFA Champions League title on Sunday.

Event # 1 – EU – Sevilla vs Inter Milan

A 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions has helped Sevilla to reach their sixth UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final —two more than any other side in the competition's history.

They are experts in Europe's secondary club competition, winning it five times after reaching six finals.

An exceptional defence has been key for the Spanish side in their excellent run of form, registering nine clean sheets in their last 13 games since the resumption of football —this is more than any other team in Europe's top five Leagues.

It's been nine seasons since Inter Milan last lifted a trophy, but their 5-0 win over a good Shakhtar side in the semi-finals —the biggest ever margin of victory at that stage of the competition (UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League) - make them favourites to land their first trophy after a long wait.

Like Sevilla, Inter Milan's defence has been solid lately, conceding just one goal in their last seven matches. But as their semi-final win showed, their attack has also been on form, so it is little surprise then that this is Inter's best-scoring year (111 goals and counting) since the 1929/30 season.

This is a tough game to call, with both sides full of confidence and in great form.

Inter Milan find themselves up against a club in Sevilla who know exactly what it takes to win the Europa league, having done so in its present format from 2014 to 2016, and when it was the Europa Cup in 2006 and 2007.

However, Inter boast two of the deadliest and most in-form strikers in Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, plus their water-tight defence could well give them the edge.

KEY STATS

Sevilla – are undefeated in their last 20 games and have won this competition more than any other side

Inter Milan – have won by 2+ goals in five of their last six matches, while winning their last five straight European games for the first time in a decade.

Both sides – Sevilla have now won 25 out of their last 26 Europa League ties. Every time Sevilla have got to the quarter-finals stage of the Europa League, they've gone on to win the title. But with Martinez and Lukaku both scoring doubles in the semi-finals, they have now combined for 54 goals this season.

The betting tip. Sevilla win.

Event # 2 – CHL Final – PSG vs Bayern Munich

The stage is finally set for the 2020 UEFA Champions League final and it promises to be an absolute cracker between French aristocrats PSG, and German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Both these sides were among the best in Europe this past season and both were extremely dominant in the knockout stage.

Bayern scored a combined 15 goals against Chelsea and Barcelona over the opening two rounds of the knockout stage and the reigning German champions beat Lyon 3-0 in the semi-finals.

PSG defeated Atalanta in thrilling fashion, winning 2-1 at the death and then dispatched RB Leipzig 3-0 in a dominant display to reach their first-ever UEFA Champions League final.

The Champions League dream is closer than ever for PSG and their Qatari owners. This is the one they really want, the mega-rich club has assembled one of the most expensive squads in world football, boasting a £350-m attacking duo in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Between them, these two superstars have scored 39 goals in 50 Ligue 1 and Champions League games.

On the flip side, Bayern Munich have been so impressive and consistent, as since drawing 0-0 against RB Leipzig on February 9, they have won every match played and that has helped them not only win the Bundesliga title and German Cup, but also have them on the brink of a famous treble, if they can overcome PSG on Sunday.

KEY STATS

PSG – have won 24 of their last 28 matches in all competitions while scoring 16 goals in their last four games.

Bayern Munich – have won their last 20 games in all competitions while striker Robert Lewandoski has scored 56 goals in all competitions so far to be the leading scorer in Europe's top five leagues.

Both Teams – PSG have seen over 2.5 goals being scored in five of their last 6 Champions League games, while Bayern have won by 2+ goals in 9 of their last 10 Champions League matches.

The betting tip: Bayern Munich win.

