CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool's quest for another title continue against Atletico Madrid

The UEFA champions, Liverpool, return to the Wanda Metropolitano, where they won their sixth Champions League title last season to face Atletico Madrid in their first-leg, quarter-final showdown.

While the new PSG head to Germany to face in-form strikers Erling Haland, Jadon Sancho, and their Dortmund side in what is shaping up to be an exciting encounter.

Event # 1 ­— Champions League — Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Liverpool will have fond memories of visiting the Wanda Metropolitano, but taking on Atletico Madrid there in the Champions League is a different story.

Liverpool defeated beat Tottenham Hotspurs at this venue in last season's finale, but a hostile reception will await them when they face a fired up Madrid side.

Atletico exited the competition at this stage last season following a 2-3 aggregate loss to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Juventus, but they did win 2-0 at home in the opening game.

However, Atletico have lost stars like Antoine Griezmann, Rodri, Lucas Hernandez, and Diego Godin over the summer, and thus far, the Madrid side have been unable to find suitable replacements, which are hard to find at this level. But Madrid have started their rebuilding with the most expensive teenager in Joao Felix, Hector Herrera, and Kieran Trippier.

Atletico are masters at defending but will have to be on top of their game to keep this high-flying Liverpool side at bay.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been unstoppable in the English Premier League this season, having won 24 of their 25 games played so far, drawing once against their eternal rivals Manchester United. But just like last season, Liverpool made hard work of getting through the group stage, despite taking only one point off Napoli; a 2-0 victory away to Salzburg eventually earned them top spot in the group.

The Reds may find it difficult to break down Atletico's defence, but it won't be through a lack of trying, as only Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have more attempts at goal than Liverpool in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

Key Stats

Atletico Madrid — went unbeaten at home during the group stage – scoring five goals in the process – they are averaging just one goal a game in La Liga.

Liverpool — after losing to Napoli in Italy, it has been smooth sailing for Liverpool with four wins and a draw seeing them top the group.

Both teams — the last time both teams met was back in the 2009/10 Europa League semi-finals, Atletico won on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

The betting tip. Draw & Under 2.5 goals.

Event # 2 — UEFA Champions League — Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

PSG Coach Thomas Tuchell will make an emotional return to his former club Borussia Dortmund today in an expected thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie.

The youth of Dortmund will be eager to get a win against a PSG side under pressure not to make a fourth-straight exit at the last 16 from the Champions League in a row.

Dortmund are unbeaten at their Signal Iduna Park home field during the group stages when finishing second behind Catalan giants Barcelona.

Their chances have increased tremendously since the acquisition of teenage prodigy Erling Haland.

The 19-year-old has been scoring goals for fun since his switch from Salzburg, and along with another youngster Jadon Sancho, could prove a real treat for the more fancied PSG.

Meanwhile, the French aristocrats, PSG, are fancied to have too much quality and firepower over two legs for the youthful Dortmund side. Still, they don't have an excellent record on the road during the knockout round, which could prove to be their downfall.

PSG have been promising much but failing to deliver for a few years now in the Champions League and they are again amongst the favourite for the title after an outstanding group showing where they went undefeated.

Key Stats

Dortmund — finished second behind Barcelona in their group and surprisingly scored the joint fewest amount of goals in the group stages to progress to the last 16 (8).

PSG — have been knocked out in three-straight rounds of 16 in the Champions League group stage. But they breezed through the group stage by winning five and drawing one of their six games.

Both teams — both sides have only ever met but never in the Champions League. In 2010 they met in the Europa League group stages and drew 0-0 in Paris before a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Germany.

The betting tip: Dortmund win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ATL MADRID TO WIN $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.31 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,310

MATCH TO DRAW $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

Odds on the Home Team (Atletico) $7.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,600

winning the game 1-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Liverpool) $8.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,600

winning the game 1-2 at full time

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $5.40 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,400

JUSTBET ODDS – Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

DORTMUND TO WIN $2.95 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,950

PSG TO WIN $2.22 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,220

MATCH TO DRAW $3.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,850

Odds on the Home Team (Dortmund) $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

winning the game 3-2 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (PSG) $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

winning the game 1-3 at full time

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $29.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $29,000