CHAMPIONS OF 2019
General manager of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Lorna Godden (left) presents the Champion Trainer Award to Kelly Nunes, daughter of 2019 top conditioner, Anthony Nunes.
Debbie Boorman (right), representing the owner of Supreme Soul who was voted as first runner-up to the Horse of the Year for 2019, gets the award from Aswanda Stoddart, customer service manager at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.
Most Improved Trainer for 2019, Ian Parsard (right) receives his award from racing manager at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Paul Roman.
Lee Oakley (right) is all smiles as he gets the award on behalf of the owner of England’s Rose, Ian Kong, from Michael Simms – security supervisor at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited. England’s Rose was voted as the top two-year-old sprinter for 2019.
Racing manager at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Paul Roman (left) hands over the Most Improved Rider award 2019 to Phillip Parchment.
Champion groom 2019, Delroy Blake receives his championship plaque from Lorna Gooden, general manager of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
