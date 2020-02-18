CHAMPIONS RACE DAY
Ash Wednesday race day to honour the best of 2019, increase in purse money of $1.42 m
Ash Wednesday, February 26, has been designated as the day to honour the champion performers of 2019 by the promoting company.
One race on the day's offering for four-year-olds and upwards (non-winners of three) and imported four-year-olds (non-winners of two) is to be named after the 2019 Horse of the Year, She's A Maneater.
Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the promoter, says $1.42 million has been added to the total purse on the day on which 10 races have been provisionally offered.
Seven of the 10 races will have increases of $100,000 each, and in each of these races the extra amount goes to the winner only.
The feature is an Overnight Allowance contest for the Ash Wednesday Trophy, which carries a regular purse of $1 million, plus an additional sum of $200,000. This additional sum is to be distributed among the first six past the winning post.
The She's A Maneater trophy event usually comes with a purse of $650,000 and has been boosted in honour of the 2019 Horse of the Year by $350,000, which will be distributed among the first six horses in the event.
Ironically, the Ash Wednesday race meeting is the only Wednesday during 2020 when there is a planned race programme.
“Now that the voting for the various champions of 2019 has been completed, SVREL decided to honour the champions — and we will do so on Ash Wednesday.
“We have added a bit of spice to this celebration by
increasing adding just over $1.4 million to the overall purse on Champions Day,” a spokesperson shared with this publication.
