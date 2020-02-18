CHAMPIONS RACE DAY

Ash Wednesday, February 26, has been designated as the day to honour the champion performers of 2019 by the promoting company.

One race on the day's offering for four-year-olds and upwards (non-winners of three) and imported four-year-olds (non-winners of two) is to be named after the 2019 Horse of the Year, She's A Maneater.

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the promoter, says $1.42 million has been added to the total purse on the day on which 10 races have been provisionally offered.

Seven of the 10 races will have increases of $100,000 each, and in each of these races the extra amount goes to the winner only.

The feature is an Overnight Allowance contest for the Ash Wednesday Trophy, which carries a regular purse of $1 million, plus an additional sum of $200,000. This additional sum is to be distributed among the first six past the winning post.

The She's A Maneater trophy event usually comes with a purse of $650,000 and has been boosted in honour of the 2019 Horse of the Year by $350,000, which will be distributed among the first six horses in the event.

Ironically, the Ash Wednesday race meeting is the only Wednesday during 2020 when there is a planned race programme.

“Now that the voting for the various champions of 2019 has been completed, SVREL decided to honour the champions — and we will do so on Ash Wednesday.

“We have added a bit of spice to this celebration by

increasing adding just over $1.4 million to the overall purse on Champions Day,” a spokesperson shared with this publication.