Cheek pieces off bring home Beach Boy

Beach Boy galloped to his second career victory on the 10-race card on Saturday, February 22 at Caymanas Park.

The event won by Beach Boy was a Restricted Allowance 5 run for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards, non-winners of four going five and a half furlongs (1,100 metres). This was the same distance over which Beach Boy won his first race in July of last year.

Bred and owned by Trevor Dunkley Sr, Beach Boy — a four-year-old bay gelding by Adore The Gold - Michiepooh — is conditioned by Alford Brown and was ridden by Shane Ellis.

Brown, for Saturday's run by Beach Boy, decided to take off the cheek pieces from his charge, and that was more than enough to earn victory by 8 ½ lengths.

The winning time on Saturday was 1:06.3, which was slightly better than the 1:07.0 done during Beach Boy's first victory run.

Responding to the improved performance from Beach Boy, Brown offered: “After racing him in December of last year he looked as though he needed a break. I decided to give him that break and then refreshed him. Beach Boy showed that he started to mature, and his coat looked much better. Physically, Beach Boy also looked much better so I started to train him and he began to work, showing improvement. I then decided to give him a shot because he looked improved, and he showed it today [Saturday]. He showed that he could go to the other class and win, but for the time being we are just keeping him sound, fresh and nice — that's all.”