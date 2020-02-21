Chelsea vs Tottenham in London derby

As the race for the English Premier League top four heats up, some of the main protagonists will be battling each other this weekend in games that will have huge ramifications on the Europeans places.

Fourth-placed Chelsea will host fifth-placed Tottenham on Saturday, and a few hours later, third-placed Leicester City will host second-placed Man City, who were suspended from playing in Europe for two years earlier this week.

Event # 1 – English Premier League – Chelsea vs Tottenham

All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge when Chelsea and Tottenham face each other in the London derby this Saturday. Jose Mourinho will take his Tottenham team to his former club as both sides battle for a place in next season's Champions League competition.

Chelsea suffered their fifth home defeat of the season last Monday, beaten by Manchester United in controversial circumstances.

The Blues (Chelsea) must now put that defeat out of their minds with this massive game against Tottenham, their primary focus. With that loss to United, Chelsea have now lost as many home games in the league this season as they did between January 2004 and November 2010.

It means the team have lost fewer games on the road (4) than at home. To compound their recent poor run, they have picked up just six points from their last six games.

In their last four games, Chelsea have drawn twice and lost twice, which makes this London derby a massive affair.

Meanwhile, Tottenham make the short trip across town on the back of three league wins in a row. They are now just one point behind Chelsea and could jump into the fourth spot with a victory.

Tottenham's injury list has been worsening and may play a massive part in this encounter – as Son Heung-Min suffered a broken hand in Tottenham's 3-2 win over Aston Villa at the weekend and joins top scorer Harry Kane on the treatment table.

Key Stats

Chelsea – have lost just once in their last 29 home league games against Tottenham, losing 1-3 in 2018, they also beat Tottenham 2-0 earlier this season at the Tottenham hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham – have only won four of their 19 away games played in all competitions this season, losing seven and drawing the other eight.

Both sides – the last game at Stamford Bridge between both sides in the league ended in a 2-0 win for Chelsea in February 2019. Chelsea have scored two or more goals at home in six of their 11 league games, while Tottenham have scored seven goals in their last three games.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

Event # 2 – English Premier League – Leicester vs Manchester City

Leicester City and Manchester City, the two sides who are vying for second place in the Premier League standing, take on each other tomorrow at the King Power Stadium in a highly anticipated showdown.

Leicester did very well to hold Wolves to a goalless draw at home last weekend, but they will have a bigger fish to fry against the star-studded and angry City team that have just received a two-year ban from playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Even though the Premier League top three may have already been decided, with Liverpool odds on to win their first league title, City and Leicester look certain to finish second and third. As a result, Leicester have a once in a lifetime opportunity to finish ahead of the star-studded City, which makes this game so important for them to get a victory. However, Leicester have been struggling with some poor results lately, having lost three of their last four league games.

On the other hand, City haven't been very consistent either, having been dismantled by Tottenham in their last league game 0-1, before that loss, beaten 0-1 at home by their city rivals Manchester United in the League Cup.

It's a tight schedule for City, and they face West Ham, Leicester, and Real Madrid withing seven days.

However, that's not the only bad news for City.

They have just received the unwelcoming news about being banned from Champions League football for two seasons, and it could shake the club to its core.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing how the players will react to the news. City's Coach, Pep Guardiola, and a couple of the players openly admitted that winning the Champions League title is the primary goal this season since Liverpool appears to have the Premier League title all wrapped up and especially now with the latest turn of events regarding their ban from Europe.

Key Stats

Leicester – are winless against City in their last four games suffering three losses and having one draw.

Manchester City - have won 15 of their last 20 games while losing three and drawing two – the current league champions have scored a league-high 65 goal so far this season.

Both Teams – in the last five years, the head-to-head clashes between both sides at the King Power Stadium have seen Leicester with two wins, three games ending in draws, and City securing just one win.

The betting tip: Leicester win or draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Tottenham

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.77 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,770

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

MATCH TO DRAW $3.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,850

Odds on the Home Team

(Chelsea) winning the game

3-1 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Tottenham) winning the

game 1-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the game drawing

2-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester vs Manchester City

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $4.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,400

MAN CITY TO WIN $1.71 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,710

MATCH TO DRAW $4.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,200

Odds on the Home Team

(Leicester) winning the

game 2-0 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the Away Team

(City) winning the game

1-3 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing

3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000