Chief Diplomat – finds her form

Four-year-old bay filly Chief Diplomat (Traditional — Princess Sheila) made a welcome return to form with a notable victory in a Restricted Allowance contest going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 25.

Chief Diplomat came into her groove winning by five lengths in a time of 1:58.4 compacted with splits of 26.0 x 51.2 x 1:18.3 x 1:44.1.

Breaking from the inside number two post in the field of nine runners following the scratch of Casual Peach, jockey Anthony Thomas hustled the Alford Brown trainee to take up the early lead.

Going into the clubhouse turn, Schlesinger (Kawise Gentle), from the outside 10 draw, forged forward into the lead ahead of Bloodsweatandtears (Kiaman McGregor) and Devine Lexie (Anthony Allen) with Chief Diplomat backing off to fourth place.

The order remained the same as they entered the main track with Schlesinger opening up on rivals with every stride.

The excitement started approaching the half-mile (800m) when Sir Ian Links (Shavon Townsend), who began his run from five furlongs (1,000m) out, slipped through to the lead. At the same time, Chief Diplomat was let loose and went in chase, pulling alongside entering the final two furlongs.

Turning for home with the rain pouring, Chief Diplomat surged to the front and kept on going and going, skittering out of sight as the lonely victor.

Bloodsweatandtears, who was seemingly outdone by the distance, was second. Sir Ian Links was third.

Chief Diplomat is bred and owned by Orrette Wellington.