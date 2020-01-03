Christopher Mamdeen — Supreme Racing Guide personality of 2019

After much thought and consideration by the team at The Supreme Racing Guide, the decision was taken to name apprentice and champion jockey 2019, Christopher Mamdeen, the Racing Personality of 2019.

The two main individuals that vied for the title were Mamdeen and champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

During the sometimes heated discussions that took place, Mamdeen got the edge based on the fact that 2019 was his first complete year riding after starting his career in September of 2018.

Nunes, on the other hand, had finished second in the trainers' championship on at least 10 occasions. The champion trainer was given a special commendation for his tenacity and never-say-die attitude in landing his first title.

Chairman of The Supreme Racing Guide's panel of adjudicators and Sports Editor at The Jamaica Observer, Ian Burnett, in his comment following the voting process, said: “It was not an easy task deciding the Racing Personality for 2019. All the relevant factors were taken into consideration and when the final votes were counted, Mamdeen came out the victor. I want to congratulate the young apprentice for this achievement, but it would be remiss of me not to mention the achievements of Anthony Nunes who has finally taken the so-called 'monkey' off his back.”

Other racing personalities who were among the final list of nominees included Michael Bernard and trainer Patrick “Wacky” Lynch.

Bernard was considered for not only winning the owners' championship but also for placing second among the breeders with 13 of his horses winning 32 races.

Lynch was considered for his 40 winners during the year from 289 starters and earnings of just over $28 million. The trainer finished fourth in the championship behind Nunes, Wayne DaCosta and Gary Subratie.

Mamdeen, a native of Clarendon, rode 96 winners from 494 rides, with an average of approximately 1.2 winners per race day. The young man had 77 second-place finishes and 78 third-place efforts. When further calculations are made, Mamdeen finished first, second and third a total of 251 times for an average 50.8 per cent. There were 80 race days in 2019.

In his career to date (September 2018 - December 31, 2019), Mamdeen has ridden 112 winners from 590 rides, with 92 second-place finishes and 90 third-place efforts. His first winner was C rucial Treasure on September 29, 2018, which was also his first ride as a licensed apprentice.

In terms of stakes earned by horses, Mamdeen ended the year with earnings of $64,122,640 for second place on this particular list. On top of the earnings list is former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker with $66,305,475. Walker rode 80 winners in 2019 for second place.

In 2019, Nunes went to the winners' enclosure 86 times from 502 total starts. That is an average of over one winner per race day.

Added to his 86 winners, Nunes brought home 78 second-place and 84 third-place finishes. The newly crowned champion trainer, therefore, hit the one-two-three board a total of 248 times from his 502 starts for an average of 49.4 per cent.

The trainer's most outstanding performance was aboard Supreme Soul winning the Triple Crown.