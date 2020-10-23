Chung's filly is Truly Amazing out the straight chute

Super sprinter Truly Amazing ( Traditional – Runin On Empty ) continued her successful winning march travelling down the straight course on Saturday when she produced another blistering performance to be unbeaten over the distance.

Trained by Spencer Chung and ridden by Dane Nelson, Truly Amazing pitched shortly after leaving the starting gates in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event at five furlongs (1,000m). Nelson got Truly Amazing to straighten up well and the four-year-old bay filly ran down rivals to win by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of 58.2 seconds.

She was registering her fifth career win from as many starts down the straight course — four at five furlongs and one at four furlongs.

Chung was pleased with the effort from his charge and said that Truly Aamzing should continue to improve along the way.

“I am quite pleased with the performance. This was the result of some amount of preparation. She came to the races a few days ago, ran against a good imported colt and came back second and this trip she definitely handled the competition well.

“The win was even more satisfying as she pitched at the gates and recovered satisfactorily, had to make up ground with a little running in the earlies but she possesses good early speed, erased the deficit very quickly and for that, she came good, handled the class well and is now moving on up.

“From here she will next move to Open Allowance and then to A class. At present she is improving each time she runs and this is what is desirable from her,” Chung said optimistically.