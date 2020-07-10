Classic aspirants get another opportunity to make a claim

A field of nine runners, including potential Classic-bound runners, is assembled to contest a Restricted Allowance event going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on Sunday (July 12).

The Supreme Racing Guide looks at each runner and their chances of winning at non-winners of two.

1 - WIFEY SEZ SO: (3. b. f by Bern Identity – Keep the Faith) – Will remain a maiden after this race.

2 - OLDE WHARF: (3. b. c by Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – Won over this distance in February, but will find it difficult to repeat.

3 - DOUBLE JEOPARDY: (3. ch. f by Legal Process – Lady Geetadeo) – A fighting winner over five furlongs (1,000m) round on last, Double Jeopardy now jumps to nine furlongs and 25 yards. That is a long way up, and given Double Jeopardy's style of running short, this extended trip might be too taxing.

4 - SUASION: (3. ch. f by Soul Warrior – Honeymoon Baby) – Struggling of late with little or no change expected.

5 - KHOLBEAR: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Woman Is Boss) – Finished down the track in a race last year won by Wow Wow. Kholbear faces a more manageable task, and although he may need a run to be fully effective, he should run a fair race.

6 - BEST DAUGHTER EVER: (USA 3. gr. f by He's Had Enough – Family First) – Came with a strong run on last to finish third behind Another Affair and King Arthur going 6 ½ furlongs. Best Daughter Ever should relish this more extended trip and is going to have a say.

7 - TOMOHAWK: (3. b. c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Disappointing when last at the races, finishing down the track travelling 6 ½ furlong. Tomohawk will be at home with the distance, and it is going to be the last opportunity for him to gather steam for the 2000 Guineas.

8 - DENDEN: (3. b. c by Nasheet – Running Force) – Came with a strong run on last going seven furlongs to nip Big Big Daddy. DenDen races for the second time in a week, but it will not be a hindrance.

9 - ROYAL APPROACH: (3. b. c by Natural Selection – Regina Royale) – Got his pipe-opener last week and although he finished down the track going a mile, Royal Approach is sharper and a good effort is expected.