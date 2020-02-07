Cleopatra's Child comes in from the cold of disqualification

Cleopatra's Child offi cially released her maiden tag by winning a Restricted Allowance V call for fillies and mares only, going 1000 metres straight, at Caymanas Park on Saturday, February 1.

The victory by the four-year-old chestnut filly brought her in from the cold and gave her connections solace, after she was disqualified for being underweight on January 18.

Cleopatra's Child — carrying top weight of 54.5 kg, ridden by Dane Dawkins and trained by Gary Subratie for owners We're Family — won over five furlongs straight by three parts of a length.

The filly, who was again sent off as the favourite, completed the task in a time of 1:00.1.

Cleopatra's Child was followed home by the 2-1 second-favourite Unknown Soldier ridden by Aaron Chatrie. Fearless ABI completed the trifecta, finishing another half a length away at odds of 16-1.

Relieved part-owner Lincoln “Happy” Sutherland said afterward: “We are happy about the win. The last time this horse won she supposedly came back short of the allowable weight she should have carried and was disqualified, which was a great disappointment for us. So, we are happy for this victory but we are going to appeal that decision anyway, and we are looking forward to that inquiry.

“This is an American-bred horse who did not have a good three-year-old season. Nonetheless, from now we hope that she will go from strength to strength and establish herself as an excellent performer,” Sutherland shared.