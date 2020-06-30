Close 'Action'
A number of close finishes brought loud and echoing cheers from the limited number of spectators allowed at Caymanas Park last Saturday (June 27).
One of those close encounters came in the 11th of the 12 races offered on the day by the promoting company.
After assuming the lead, Action Run (Robert Halledeen, on the inside) started to falter in the closing stage sof the event as Fresh Cash from the barn of Robert Pearson, ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, came with was a flourishing late rush.
In a battle between the experienced Halledeen and the up-and-coming Pinnock, it was Halledeen who was just able to hold off the challenge of Fresh Cash and Pinnock.
Action Run provided trainer Gary Crawford with his third winner over the two race days of Saturday June 20 and 27, which marked the return of the sport after a three-month break because of the local spread of COVID-19. For Halledeen, it was his fourth winner over the same period.
Action Run won a Restricted Allowance contest for four-year-olds and upwards run over 6 ½ furlongs.
The wining distance was a head, and the winning time 1:20.2.
