Close contest expected in Overnight five straight

A non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event takes centre stage at Caymanas Park tomorrow in the absence of a trophy race.

Twelve runners are down to take part in the five-furlong (1,000m) straight contest.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1 - UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4. b. c by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Did well to finish second behind champion two-year-old of last season Wow Wow on last going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Universal Boss is cherry ripe at the moment, and with Dane Nelson replacing Andre Martin, his chances of winning are increased. The one factor against Universal Boss tomorrow is the number one draw over the straight. Yet, he is still hard to oppose.

2 - CONTRACTOR: (5. ch. g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Has no chance of winning.

3 - BOLD AFLAIR (USA): (4. dkb. c by Bold Warrior – Affair with Aflair) – Although Bold Aflair is known to run well over the straight course, he has not shown in recent times that he can manage these.

4 - MSMYRTLERICHIEGIRL: (5. b. m by Msmyrtleboyrichie – Allthebest) – Has been struggling at this level and will continue to do so.

5 - PEKING CRUZ: (5. ch. g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Good sprinter who has been struggling to find form of late. Peking Cruz is at home over this galloping course, but he cannot be recommended based on current form.

6 - MASTER OF HALL: (5. b. g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Talented racer who returns from a 301-day break. Master of Hall, now under the care of Wayne DaCosta, has been plagued by injuries during his career and cannot get a winning vote.

7 - ROJORN DI PILOT: (4. b. c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Comes into this race on the heels of two-consecutive win, including one at this level. Rojorn di Pilot is no stranger to the distance and is known to run well after a break.

8 - CORAZON: (4. b. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) – Slowly but surely coming into her own at this level. Corazon finished fourth on last (June 20) behind Chace The Great, Uncle Frank, and God of Love, which is a demonstration of her form. Corazon rarely races over the five straight but she is light, and will have a say.

9 - MISS IN KISS: (5. ch. m by Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – Out of her depth.

10 - ANASO: (5. b. g by Distorted – Slim Ting) – Came flying home in the final stages of his last race to finish third by 1 ¾ lengths behind Prince Charles. Anaso, from this outside draw, will make a valid bid, but the choice of rider is not inspiring.

11 - NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5. ch. g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – A winner over this distance on last in the lower class. Nuclear Thunder is going to find it challenging to repeat.

12 - PRINCESS EMANUELLE: (7. ch. m by Traditional – Explosive Peak) – Capable runner who has every chance of winning from this outside post. Princess Emanuelle comes in very light.