Close finishes and the photo-finish camera

After having run in very competitive races over shorter trips in recent times, most analysts overlooked the fact that Nuclear Thunder would be able to dominate the early fractions in the opening event. Under champion jockey-designate, Christopher Mamdeen, trainer Phillip Elliott's charge was able to stay on the bridle in comfort to turn clear for home and score by nearly two lengths at odds of 8/1.

Half-an-hour later in the second event, odds-on favourite Mr Universe failed to leave the gates promptly and therefore had no chance of getting on terms with the top-weighted flying filly Exhilarate conditioned by champion trainer-designate Anthony Nunes.

The third event was such a close affair between the winner Contractor, trained by Patrick Lynch with Kiaman McGregor up, and Sir Puddington (Christopher Mamdeen) that once again, the sceptics were questioning the accuracy of the photo-finish technology. The photo-finish camera, however, determines the time of each starter with the fastest being declared winner.

With debutant Sicario (Mario Chong) unseating his rider 600 metres out and front-runner Warrior ridden by Natalie Berger snapping a leg and falling in the path of Carrolovemoney (Ramon Nepare) and Parables (Arthur Budhoo). The scary incident naturally overshadowed the result of the race.

Berger was sent to hospital but the others were luckier, being left relatively unscathed. We wish the courageous young lady rider a speedy recovery. This, the fourth event of the day, was won by Randolph Scott's lightly raced colt Justsaytheword, piloted by Ruja Lahoe in a field of maidens.

Although only scoring by a half-a-length, Beltane with Reyan Lewis aboard was always in control of race five to give trainer Wayne Parchment his 11th trip to the winners' enclosure this year.

In race six, recently licenced trainer Roy Matthews had his second win and journeyman jockey Hakeem Pottinger his fourth from 130 rides so far this year as Smooth Criminal bettered 13 rivals in the sixth.

As promising a rider as Reyan Lewis has turned out to be, he got a worthwhile lesson from champion Anthony Thomas whose favourite mount Court Call, under skillful handling with the use of whip and reins, responded well to pressure. Burlin, who got her favourite far-rails running position event, failed by a head fighting to make that advantage count. This year, Thomas has now won four races with the mare after being the rider declared in seven of her last eight races.

In the eighth, former two-time champion Dane Nelson sat well off the leaders on the backstretch with Robert Pearson's middle-distance campaigner Purple Wayne before switching the gelding off the rails 500 metres out to deliver the successful challenge which was extended to four-and-a-half lengths.

Trainer Alford Brown had every right to be pleased with the performance of the speedy but challenging Trevor's Choice who escaped the confines of gates from post position one to establish a clear early advantage. Under smooth handling from Shane Ellis, the three-year old gelding sprinted well inside the last 200 metres to emphasise that he will be well capable of competing at higher levels.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Alford Brown for his perseverance with the lightly raced Trevor's Choice for presenting him in invincible condition and the horse gets the Best Winning Gallop for a machine-like display of front-running in the nightcap. The Jockeyship Award goes to Anthony Thomas for his handling of Court Call over an unfamiliar distance as her recent victories were over distances short of 1,820 metres.