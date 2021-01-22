Close JustBet odds as Manchester United face Liverpool in FA Cup

ENGLAND'S world-famous knockout competition takes centre stage this weekend when the Reds, Manchester United and Liverpool square off for the second weekend running in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Event # 1 – ITA – AC Milan vs Atalanta

All eyes will be on San Siro tomorrow (Saturday, Jan 23) when Italy's two in form sides clash in a mouth-watering contest – high-flying AC Milan are set to welcome red-hot Atalanta.

AC Milan are eyeing a third-consecutive victory on the trot after cruising past Torino and Cagliari with minimum fuss in their last two games. Milan leads the Serie A table by three points ahead of their cross-town rivals Inter Milan.

AC Milan have rediscovered their mojo having slipped into mediocrity over the last few years. They have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions, a 1-3 home loss to Juventus, but have rebounded with six consecutive victories, with the evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimović scoring goals for fun at the young age of 39 years. After scoring a double against Cagliari in Milan's last match, Zlatan has now scored 12 goals in the eight matches he has played this season to be just three goals behind leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

High-scoring Atalanta will head into this massive clash high on confidence after going unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. The last time both sides met at San Siro, they played out a tense 1-1 draw; before that, however, Atalanta dismantled Milan on their home patch 5-0 in December 2019. This fixture has always produced goals, with 17 of them scored in the last five meetings. Atalanta will be aiming to get back to winning ways after drawing at home against a Genoa team they were expected to brush aside easily last Sunday.

KEY STATS

AC Milan – Have only won once in their last 10 Serie A meetings against Atalanta (D6 L3). Among teams they have faced more than three times in the top flight since 2015-16, the Rossoneri have won fewer games against no other side (also one against Napoli). Milan are also winless in their last six home Serie A games against Atalanta (D4 L2) since a 3-0 win in January 2014.

Atalanta – Josip Ilicic has been involved in six goals in his last five games against Milan in Serie A (three goals and three assists). Indeed, he has scored five goals in total against the Rossoneri in the top flight, including two at San Siro (December 2017 and October 2014).

Both sides – Milan's Stefano Pioli has won six of his 14 previous Serie A meetings with Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini (D4 L4). A win here would mean Pioli has beaten Gasperini more than any other opposing manager in Serie A (six is currently level with Mihajlovic and Donadoni).

The betting tip: Atalanta win.

Event # 2 – FA CUP – Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United meet Liverpool for the second weekend running, with the two sides clashing in the fourth round of the FA Cup seven days after they played out a goalless draw at Anfield in the Premier League – a result that benefited United and heaps more pressure on the struggling champions, Liverpool.

The teams, who have lifted the trophy 19 times between them (United 12 and Liverpool 7), will be aiming to secure victory and bragging rights over each other.

Manchester United have done well in cup competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even though they have come up short in four straight semi-final defeats during his tenure.

They have faced difficult oppositions in those contests, including when beaten by Chelsea at the simi-final of this same competition six months ago. They kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a good 1-0 win over Watford and head into this clash in great form, winning seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions and scoring 18 goals during this impressive run.

Liverpool's coach, Jurgen Klopp, has a decidedly poor record in this competition, with the Reds going out in rounds three once, round four twice and exiting at the fifth round last season. During Klopp's short time in charge at Liverpool they have been manhandled by lower division sides Plymouth and Shrewsbury, eventually prevailing over their lesser-fancied rivals as well as losing to the likes of Wolves and West Brom. However, Liverpool have knocked out cross-town rivals Everton on a couple of occasions under Klopp so they can clearly step up a gear for the high-profile ties. And it gets no bigger than when facing Manchester United at The Theatre of Dreams. Liverpool started their FA Cup campaign with a polished 4-1 win over an under-strength Aston Villa side that was rocked by positive COVID-19 cases. Liverpool have not won this trophy since the epic 2006 final when they beat West Ham on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw, and will be aiming to get past United with a view of adding to their 6 FA Cup titles.

KEY STATS

Manchester United - After winning seven consecutive FA Cup ties against Liverpool between 1948 and 1999, Manchester United have lost two of their last three against the Reds in the competition. So impressive are United in the FA Cup that, since a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the 2015-16 quarter-final, Manchester United have won their last seven FA Cup home games without conceding a single goal.

Liverpool - have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United more than any other opponent in the competition's history (9, including final defeats).

Both sides - Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W3 D4) since a 0-3 loss in March 2014. They last had a longer unbeaten run against Liverpool at Old Trafford between 1990-2000 (12 games).

The betting tip: Manchester United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – AC Milan vs Atalanta

Saturday, January 23, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

AC MILAN TO WIN $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

ATALANTA TO WIN $2.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,300

MATCH TO DRAW $3.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,850

Odds on the home team (Milan)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

Odds on the away team (Atalanta)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $2.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,500

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,500

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the home team (United)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the away team (L/Pool)

winning the game 0-1 at full time $8.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,800

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,200.