Community Shield gets English football season underway

The two top teams fully expected to fight it out for the English Premier League title this season meet in the 111th edition of the Community Shield this Sunday (August 4) for the first trophy of the new English season.

Event #1 — English Community Shield — Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City are vying for the first trophy up for grabs when they face each other at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

This is Liverpool's first appearance in English football's annual Super Cup since 2006, while Manchester City will be looking to retain the preseason title for the first time in their history.

The Super Cup is traditionally played between the Premier League and FA Cup winners, but the magnificent Manchester City won all three domestic titles last season, hence they will match skills against last season's Premier League runners-up.

Preseason games have not gone particularly well for Liverpool, as they lost three of their last four games.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool has fired the first shot at his counterpart Manchester City's Pep Guardiola — telling him Liverpool are a “different animal” this season, after being edged out by City's all-conquering side by just a single point, they lost just a single game last season — against City — and had the best defensive record.

Liverpool did win the coveted Champions League title, which Pep Guardiola is yet to win with Manchester City, the last, and possibly most sought-after trophy by all European teams.

As for their preseason, Manchester City took a different route this time around and enjoyed a fairly subdued summer, competing mainly against modest opponents rather than the elites.

They are going to be in high spirits at Wembley come Sunday though, having not lost a single match this summer.

This is the first time these two sides will meet in the Community Shield, with the Liverpool team being the second-most decorated club in the annual competition's history, boasting 15 wins, while the defending champions Manchester City have secured just five wins.

Key Stats — Manchester City has been featured in four of the last eight Community Shields — winning two and losing two.

Although Manchester City is regarded as the best team in England now, it's Liverpool who have traditionally enjoyed success between the two. Liverpool 104 wins; 53 Draws and Manchester City 55 wins.

The last time both sides met in January 2019, Man City won 2-1.

The betting tip: Both teams to score — Over 2.5 goals to be scored in the game.

Liverpool vs Man City

Sunday, August 4, 2019

Prediction Odds on Odds Calculation

Prediction

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

MAN. CITY TO WIN $1.88 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,880

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team(Liverpool)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $12.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,500

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $25.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $25,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $12.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,500