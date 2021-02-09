Concert Tour leads one-two for Bob Baffert in San Vincente Stakes

Odds-on favourite Concert Tour prevailed over stablemate Freedom Fighter in a thrilling stretch duel to win the Grade 2, us$200,000 San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita Park and provide trainer Bob Baffert a one-two finish in the seven-furlong heat for three year olds.

It will likely be on to the Kentucky Derby trail for both Concert Tour and Freedom Fighter, Baffert indicated after collecting a record 11th win in the San Vicente. Santa Anita's road to the Kentucky Derby continues on March 6 with the Grade 2, US$300,000 San Felipe Stakes (50-20-10-5) going 1 1/16-miles and concludes with the Grade 1, US$750,000 Santa Anita Derby (100-40-20-10) at 1 1/8-miles on April 3.

In the San Vicente, Freedom Fighter, who was making his first start since a debut win at Del Mar on August 1, broke like a shot under Drayden Van Dyke from the inside post and proceeded to carve fractions of 23.41 and 45.98 for the opening half-mile. He was pressured down the backstretch by 7-2 second choice The Chosen Vron with Concert Tour and Joel Rosario taking up a stalking position to the outside of those rivals.

On the turn, The Chosen Vron began to falter just as Concert Tour ranged up to challenge Freedom Fighter. From there it was a two-horse battle to the wire, with Concert Tour finally able to subdue a stubborn Freedom Fighter in the final yards to win by a half-length and improve to 2-for-2.

“After the other horse ( Freedom Fighter) went to the lead, I thought the ( The Chosen Vron) was going to go faster, but he took his time and I thought I was in a good spot,” said Rosario. “He was a little green and cut away a little bit at the last part when I took the lead. I thought it was a good race.”

For Rosario, this was his third straight San Vicente win. He tallied in 2019 with Sparky Ville and last year with Nadal.

Concert Tour won in a final time of 1:24.06. The Chosen Vron checked in third and was followed by Found My Ball.

“ Freedom Fighter just broke like a rocket ship, he's really fast and been doing really well,” said Baffert. “Baffert was trying to teach his horse how to rate a little bit and I thought they were going to get into a speed duel. I think it was a good race for both of them.

“I learned a lot about ( Concert Tour), how he wants to run and maybe he doesn't need blinkers...now we go to where I can stretch them out,” Baffert said. “I think from here you can take that big jump that you want to take, he's going to have to really step it up for now, but now he's ready for it.”

A homebred for Gary and Mary West, Concert Tour was an impressive 3 1/2-length winner when unveiled in a six-furlong maiden race at Santa Anita on January 15. The son of Street Sense is following a similar to path to Nadal last year for Baffert. Nadal was also a sharp debut winner in January and then came back to win the San Vicente. Nadal would go on to win the Rebel (G2) and a division of the Arkansas Derby (G1), both at Oaklawn Park, before an injury suffered during training forced his retirement.