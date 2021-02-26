Corazon appeal denied

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 the Jamaica Racing Commission heard an appeal from trainer Anthony Nunes against the stewards' decision on October 12, 2020 to disqualify his horse Corazon from the eighth race.

The commission heard submissions from Nunes, stewards of the race meet, and jockeys Christopher Mamdeen and Dick Cardenas.

After careful review of the film and evidence, the commission upheld the decision of the stewards, and the appeal was dismissed.