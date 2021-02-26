Corazon appeal denied
On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 the Jamaica Racing Commission heard an appeal from trainer Anthony Nunes against the stewards' decision on October 12, 2020 to disqualify his horse Corazon from the eighth race.
The commission heard submissions from Nunes, stewards of the race meet, and jockeys Christopher Mamdeen and Dick Cardenas.
After careful review of the film and evidence, the commission upheld the decision of the stewards, and the appeal was dismissed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy