COVID-19 puts sports across the globe under siege

The coronavirus pandemic has hit almost every corner of the planet (171 countries and territories) and, as a result, the sports landscape has been significantly altered. It started with games being played without spectators, then led to temporary suspensions and, in some cases, all-out cancellations.

While the impact is certainly not limited to sports, the fact that COVID-19 affects on every major sporting event worldwide is unprecedented. Even during times of war when many professional athletes traded their sporting gear for army fatigues, sporting events were still available (though limited) and several women's leagues were created due to the absence of their male counterparts.

The professional sports scene is almost non-existent at the moment and will reportedly remain in that state until at least April 2020 with some events already rescheduled for 2021.

Following on the recent suspensions of the Champions League, Europa League, English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga (along with the other top divisions in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), a number of announcements regarding other events were made this week.

MARCH 16, 2020

The National Football League (NFL) postponed off season training activities indefinitely and implemented rules, stating that teams cannot bring free agents to club facilities. Furthermore, club personnel cannot travel to meet with free agents.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced, “WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.” Events will be held without fans but will stream on pay-per-view and WWE Network.

All horse racing in Great Britain will be suspended from March 18 until the end of April. The British Horse Racing Authority (BHA) said the decision will be kept under “constant review”.

MARCH 17, 2020

UEFA announced that Euro 2020 has been postponed until the summer of 2021, with new dates of June 11 to July 11 proposed. The official announcement from European football's governing body also confirmed that the Euro 2020 play-offs, due to be played later this month, will now be played in the June 2020 international break.

The 2021 Nations League finals, UEFA Under-21 European Championships and the Women's Euro 2021 were also postponed.

The 2020 Copa America is to move to 2021 to give South American players based in Europe the opportunity to finish their league campaigns.

Basketball England cancelled the remainder of its 2019/2020 season.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka was postponed with the touring players returning home.

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed from March 29 to April 15 as a precautionary measure.

The final two one-day internationals (ODI) between India and South Africa will be rescheduled following an agreement between the countries' governing bodies, while the remaining two ODIs between Australia and New Zealand were called off.

The Pakistan Super League announced on March 17 – the day the semi-finals were due to take place – that the competition had been postponed.

The London Marathon was postponed. The 40th edition of the race, due to take place on April 26, will be held on October 4.

The Boston Marathon, which was due to take place on April 20, has been put back to September 14

The Paris Marathon, which was due to take place on April 5, was postponed until October 18 and the Rome Marathon, scheduled for March 29, was cancelled.

Major League Baseball announced that the start of the 2020 season would be delayed for eight weeks.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September 5.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) declared on Tuesday that this summer's Tokyo Olympics will be held as scheduled, despite the present challenges. The statement came as speculation is rife that the Games may be postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Japan has been banking on a tourist boom during the Games to breathe life into its economy. As many as 2 million visitors are expected and heavily booked hotels have already invested in renovations. Japan Airlines is expected to launch a low-cost subsidiary, Zipair Tokyo, at a cost of around US$200 million in May, and Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports have invested heavily to boost capacity. Therefore, a cancellation is the least desirable option, and staging the Olympics with no spectators seems very impractical.

The IOC reports that 57 per cent of the athletes have already qualified for the Games, but there is still another 43 per cent who are yet to make that mark. The current situation renders training and preparation difficult for athletes and one can only imagine the level of performance that will be delivered at the Games. On the other hand, there are athletes who will never participate in another Olympics and this remains their last hope for Olympic glory – the story is yet to be told.

