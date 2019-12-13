Crafty and Ready to do the 'job'

Seven two year olds face Mr Starter in this year's renewal of the Dye Job Sprint.

This Restricted Stakes event carries a total purse of $980,000 and is a contest over a distance of six furlongs (1,200 metres).

Below is the race analysis with the horses placed in post-position order.

MY TIME NOW: (2-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – Won his first race just seven days ago going a mile. My Time Now is racing again rather quickly and with the distance cut short might not be as effective.

UNCLE POLLY: (2-y-o dkb c – USA Golden Ticket – Missteria) – Won his first race over this same distance after just two starts and with a two-week break should be fit and ready to tackle these. Uncle Polly is definitely on the improve and is going to fight to the bitter end.

EAGLE ONE: (2-y-o b c – USA – Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – A racing veteran among the juveniles with seven starts under his belt but without a win and that won't happen tomorrow.

KING ARTHUR: (2-y-o b c – Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – A formidable winner on debut (November 8) over six-and-a-half-furlong (1,300 metres), pulling away in a noticeable time of 1:20.1. King Arthur has worked well coming into this encounter and given the fact that he has had a month's rest and with standard improvement expected, he is going to be around at the finish.

ELITIST: (2-y-o rn f – Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Has already raced nine times without a win. Nothing is going to change tomorrow.

SHE'S A HIT: (2-y-o – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Herroyalhighness) – Won on debut but in her next effort was way behind Uncle Polly. She's A Hit benefits from a substantial pull in the weights but that good fortune cannot help her come tomorrow.

CRAFTY AND READY: (2-y-o b c – USA More Than Ready – Win Crafty) – Ran his first race just eight days ago and caught the eye with a strong effort when finishing second by just under a length to another foreigner, Sir Alton. Tomorrow, Crafty and Ready races with the tongue tie on and has secured the services of Dane Nelson, who replaces Linton Steadman. Crafty and Ready is tipped to get off the mark.