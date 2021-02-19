Crimson, Superluminal and Duke — the principals in Open Allowance call

The Alexander Hamilton Trophy takes centre stage at the races tomorrow as eight runners are ready for competition in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event going a mile (1,600m).

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances.

1. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – A Thousand Hills) – This hard-knocking now nine-year-old bay horse continues to show his well-established grit and determination at the races. He comes into this race with two consecutive victories at this distance. On December 5, 2020, Superluminal clocked 1:38.1 to win the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature at the Overnight Allowance level. Then on December 23, Superluminal made it two in a row with a clocking of 1:37.3, this time in high claiming ($1m-$900,000). Although those two runs were at the lower class, the manner of those victories suggest that Superluminal will be competitive as is usually the case. Superluminal comes off a rest of 59 days and always performs at his best after a break.

2. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Finished third in the recent Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) behind Sentient and Crimson. Roy Rogers faces Crimson again tomorrow and therefore his chances of winning are limited plus he likes to lead and will not be able to do so.

3. JAMAI RAJA: (8 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Jamai Raja will try to do his running from early on in the race before giving way in deep stretch to the more fancied runners.

4. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Has started to show his true worth in his last two races. Came running on towards the end to finish second behind stablemate Sentient in the recent Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy on January 30 at the distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards. He was a winner on January 1, 2021 at the same distance, meaning that Crimson is in good nick and with the journey of a mile right up his alley, third five-year-old despite going up the scales has every chance of winning.

5. ENGLAND'S ROSE: (4 b f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Talented and well-bred filly who surprisingly finished third behind Toona Ciliata and God of Love in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) last Saturday. Surprising because prior to Saturday's third-place effort at 6 ½ furlongs, England's Rose had not race longer than six furlongs. England's Rose held her gallop well as after being surrounded by rivals approaching the distance she fought on well, losing out by a length. That run is more than enough to show that England's Rose can just about manage this extended trip of a mile, the first time of asking to travel this far. With a moderate field to deal with, it is not beyond England's Rose to outstay rivals.

6. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Second behind Father Patrick in the St Catherine Cup over six furlongs (1,200m). Duke should enjoy this extended distance and once again can be competitive even dealing with eight pounds more in his back. Duke is fairly consistent and a good effort is in the offing.

7. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – This former top-class campaigner is still not ready for a competitive run.

8. HARRY'S TRAIN: (USA) (6 ch m by Discreet Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Based on her last effort, Harry's Train can be safely bypassed come tomorrow.