Crimson aims for Jamaica St Leger after perfect prep

Broodmare Sarah Barracuda completed a unique double for owner/breeder Michael Bernard and trainer Gary Subratie on the Saturday (July 13) card at Caymanas Park.

After the two-year-old Wow Wow (Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda) opened in the day's first event with his maiden win from two starts, Crimson (Christopher Mamdeen) turned up in the fourth race to register his second career win in the I'msatisfied Trophy feature — a Restricted Allowance 11 for native bred three-year-olds and imported three-year-olds who are maidens run over 10 furlongs (2000 metres).

Crimson ( Nuclear Wayne - Sarah Barracuda) from early was expected to be a Classic aspirant but faced a number of health issues that frustrated his progress. He was eventually side-lined from most of the Classic races and is now on the path of recovery.

Such was the performance by Crimson on Saturday that Bernard quickly gave confirmation that his horse would be participating in the final Classic of the year, the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger on Saturday, July 27, if all is well with his horse of his winning effort.

“Yes, Crimson is going to be in the St Leger field, providing he is ok after today's (Saturday) race.

“I am really proud of the way he ( Crimson) won today (Saturday) as it showed he has made significant progress and it was a perfect prep race for him going into the St Leger.

“Further, I am very happy that my mare Sarah Barracuda who produced two winners on the day in Wow Wow and Crimson,” Bernard shared with this publication.

Held in check by Mamdeen while leading the pack, Crimson was never headed in the 2000 metres run, that was completed in a comfortable time of 2:10.1 built on splits of 25.3, 53.4, 1:19.2, 1:43.3.

“It was not a bad performance as we are trying to get him ( Crimson) going along with his preparation for the St Leger and we chose this race as a prep for him today to see how well he can handle the St Leger journey.

“The jockey rode a good race into a strong headwind and the time is slow but with the strong headwind, I can give him a second or so, and now we have to see what he does when the St Leger comes around,” Subratie said.