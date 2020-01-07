Crimson starting to shine
Four-year-old bay gelding Crimson continued to show that he is a horse of considerable note after a decisive win in the $1-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited Fan Appreciation Day Trophy on Wednesday (January 1).
Crimson's first run at the Overnight Allowance was on December 14, 2019 and the Gary Subratie trainee stumbled out of the starting gates with rider Anthony Thomas losing control of the irons. Thomas never recovered. Then Crimson finished in eighth place in the nine-horse field behind Princess Annie, Marquesas and El Profesor in that order over one mile (1,600m).
His second run at the Overnight Allowance on Wednesday last, going over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) was a completely different scenario.
Crimson, again ridden by Thomas, got a good break, sat behind the pace and pounced on the leaders in deep stretch to win, going away by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:56.0.
Thomas held Crimson ( Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) tightly into fourth place going around the clubhouse turn, trailing leaders Harry's Train (Dane Dawkins), Dysfunctional (Roger Hewitt) and Miss Formality (Jerome Innis).
Entering the main track and making their way down the backstretch, Crimson allowed Graydon (Omar Walker) to go by before making his run approaching the distance.
In one big scoop in deep stretch, Crimson crippled rivals before emphatically powering away inside the final furlong to record a defining victory.
Hover Craft (Phillip Parchment), who was outpaced early on in the race, came with a strong run in deep stretch on the inside rails to get second money. Dysfunctional did well to finish in third place.
The owner of Crimson, Michael Bernard, after the win, said: “ Crimson is getting his act together and as I have always said, he needs a distance of ground to be fully effective and that is what he did today [Wednesday]. Watch Crimson in the future”.
