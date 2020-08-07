Cruising Motion disqualified after positive finding

The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on the July 27 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act.

The tribunal looked into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Cruising Motion on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in race number six indicated the presence of Diclofenac, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.

The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Diclofenac was present in the sample.

Groom Richard Hamilton admitted liability, and in his submission apologised to the commission and requested leniency.

After considering the evidence, the tribunal:

• Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Cruising Motion contained the prohibited substance Diclofenac and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified Cruising Motion from the race in question.

• Found Hamilton negligent, and imposed a fine of $75,000.00 on him.

• Hamilton was given 9 0 days in which to pay the fine.

• Found trainer Johnny Wilmot, not culpable, hence he was exonerated and discharged.