Cruising Motion disqualified after positive finding
The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on the July 27 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act.
The tribunal looked into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Cruising Motion on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in race number six indicated the presence of Diclofenac, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.
The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Diclofenac was present in the sample.
Groom Richard Hamilton admitted liability, and in his submission apologised to the commission and requested leniency.
After considering the evidence, the tribunal:
• Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Cruising Motion contained the prohibited substance Diclofenac and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules, disqualified Cruising Motion from the race in question.
• Found Hamilton negligent, and imposed a fine of $75,000.00 on him.
• Hamilton was given 9 0 days in which to pay the fine.
• Found trainer Johnny Wilmot, not culpable, hence he was exonerated and discharged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy