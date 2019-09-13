Cryptocurrency ploughs through for third win
Cryptocurrency returned from a 42-day racing rest after finishing unplaced in the Jamaica St Leger in late July and ploughed through a three-year-old and upward – imported three-year-old and upward non-winners of three call over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres) to pocket the major share of the $930,000 purse on offer.
In doing so, Cryptocurrency registered her third career win from 13 starts on the 10-race card Saturday (September 7) at Caymanas Park.
A bay filly by Adore The Gold - Pleasant Ending trained by many times champion trainer Philip Feanny for owner Balkrishen Sagan-Maraj, Cryptocurrency ran the distance in a time of 1:06.4 guided by lightweight jockey Oneil Mullings. The recorded splits for the distance were 23.2 x 46.1 seconds.
Sent off as a 6/1 chance with a weight of 51.0 kg in the field 12, Cryptocurrency made steady headway before setting down for the drive, being led for most of way by Prince Charles (2-1) and Rojorn Di Pilot (7-2). Mullings decided to put Cryptocurrency on the inside rails but encountered traffic issues and had to wait until there was an opening and when that opportunity arrived a fearless Mullings pushed through his mount to land the gambit.
Feanny showed marked pleasure with the filly's performance: “I am pleased with Cryptocurrency's performance as she obviously enjoyed the sloppy underfoot condition. She's just a nice filly and we will see how she develops.”
Prince Charles (Daniel Satchell) was second with Rojorn Di Pilot occupying the third slot.
