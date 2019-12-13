Cryptocurrency cashes in
Jockey Oniel Mullings, after surviving a four-horse falling tangle in the penultimate race of 10 on Saturday at Caymanas Park, returned to the saddle in the nightcap to boot home the 3-2 favourite, Cryptocurrency to a narrow win in the Ron Ron Trophy.
Holding a slim but tenuous lead inside the final part of the race in a fiercely competitive field of 15 runners, Cryptocurrency held the advantage to the line to win by a neck. Roy Rogers (Roger Hewitt) ended in the second slot with Formal Fashion (Aaron Chatrie) third.
Trained by Philip Feanny for owner Balkrishen Sagan-Maraj, the three-year-old bay filly showed good fighting qualities in the dying stages of the run to persevere and win the intense battle over six furlongs (1,200 metres).
Cryptocurrency completed the distance in a time of 1:13.1 though saddled with the top weight of 55.5 kg.
Cryptocurrency has now reached the Overnight Allowance level but apparently, she might not race in this category, as based on the mutterings of her trainer, she might soon be retired to the breeding shed.
