Current Standings for SVREL's Quarterly Championship
Opening Meet - Q1
Jan 1, 2021 - Mar 31, 2021
As at Feb. 7, 2021 · 9 Race Days, 87 Races
Trainers - Most Races Won By A Trainer With 16 To 35 Horses
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($)
1 Ian Parsard 5 2 4 20 $2,899,250
2 Ryan Darby 5 3 1 29 $2,374,050
3 Steven Todd 4 4 0 34 $2,300,350
4 Philip Feanny, OD 3 1 2 12 $1,752,550
5 Michael Marlowe 3 0 1 25 $1,234,900
Trainers - Most Races Won By A Trainer With More Than 35 Horses
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($)
1 Subratie, Gary 6 9 6 34 $4,670,300
2 Dacosta, Wayne 6 4 6 31 $3,976,050
3 Nunes, Anthony 6 0 6 31 $3,475,300
4 Lynch, Patrick 4 2 0 29 $1,797,750
Grooms - By Most Races Won
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($)
1 Paul Isaacs 5 1 1 13 $1,855,900.00
2 Jacob Harris 3 0 0 6 $1,184,800.00
3 Brian McCarthy 2 3 0 19 $1,237,750
4 Romaine Marshall 2 2 2 $1,077,450
5 Dwight Lawrence 2 2 1 5 $1,077,450
Owners - By Most Races Won
Pos Name Winning Horses Races Won Stakes($)
1 Stephan Narinesingh 3 3 $1,474,650
2 P.J.K. Team 3 3 $1,373,750
3 New Blue Ltd. 3 3 $1,194,900
4 The Success Farm 2 2 $1,897,500
5 Ian Kong 1 2 $1,092,000
6 Balkrishen Sagan-Maraj 2 2 $1,068,300
7 Harmark Farms 2 2 $989,550
8 Raphael Gordon 2 2 $894,850
9 Baskaran Bassawh 1 2 $868,150
10 Houston Stables 1 2 $860,850
Trainers - Most Races Won By A Trainer With Less Than 16 Horses
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes($)
1 Lawrence Freemantle 5 1 1 13 $1,855,900
2 Robert Pearson 4 2 0 9 $1,963,750
3 Gary Griffiths 2 0 2 23 $1,248,150
4 Dennis Pryce 2 2 2 12 $1,197,300
5 Leroy Tomlinson 2 1 0 7 $950,400
Trainers - Most Starts By A Trainer With Less Than 16 Horses
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($)
1 Gary Griffiths 2 0 2 23 $1,248,150
2 Gresford Smith 1 0 1 18 $630,100
3 Donovan Plummer 0 1 0 17 $261,750
4 Fitzgerald Richards 1 1 3 16 $760,650
5 Cashbert Khwalsingh 1 1 1 16 $578,700
Trainers - Most Starts By A Trainer With 16 to 35 Horses
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($)
1 Steven Todd 4 4 0 34 $2,300,350
2 Ryan Darby 5 3 1 29 $2,374,050
3 Michael Marlowe 3 0 1 25 $1,234,900
4 Wayne Parchment 1 1 2 22 $706,550
5 Ian Parsard 5 2 4 20 $2,899,250
Jockeys - By Races Won
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes($)
1 Oshane Nugent 13 7 7 56 $6,650,100
2 Anthony Thomas 10 9 7 52 $6,294,150
3 Dane Nelson 8 8 3 34 $4,789,350
4 Dane Dawkins 5 5 8 38 $3,563,650
5 Christopher Mamdeen 5 4 3 36 $3,124,650
Trainers - Most Starts By A Trainer With More Than 35 Horses
Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes($)
1 Gary Subratie 6 9 6 34 $4,670,300
2 Dacosta, Wayne 6 4 6 31 $3,976,050
3 Anthony Nunes 6 0 6 31 $3,475,300
4 Patrick Lynch 4 2 0 29 $1,797,750
