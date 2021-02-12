Current Standings for SVREL's Quarterly Championship

Opening Meet - Q1 Jan 1, 2021 - Mar 31, 2021 As at Feb. 7, 2021 · 9 Race Days, 87 Races Trainers - Most Races Won By A Trainer With 16 To 35 Horses Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($) 1 Ian Parsard 5 2 4 20 $2,899,250 2 Ryan Darby 5 3 1 29 $2,374,050 3 Steven Todd 4 4 0 34 $2,300,350 4 Philip Feanny, OD 3 1 2 12 $1,752,550 5 Michael Marlowe 3 0 1 25 $1,234,900 Trainers - Most Races Won By A Trainer With More Than 35 Horses Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($) 1 Subratie, Gary 6 9 6 34 $4,670,300 2 Dacosta, Wayne 6 4 6 31 $3,976,050 3 Nunes, Anthony 6 0 6 31 $3,475,300 4 Lynch, Patrick 4 2 0 29 $1,797,750 Grooms - By Most Races Won Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($) 1 Paul Isaacs 5 1 1 13 $1,855,900.00 2 Jacob Harris 3 0 0 6 $1,184,800.00 3 Brian McCarthy 2 3 0 19 $1,237,750 4 Romaine Marshall 2 2 2 $1,077,450 5 Dwight Lawrence 2 2 1 5 $1,077,450 Owners - By Most Races Won Pos Name Winning Horses Races Won Stakes($) 1 Stephan Narinesingh 3 3 $1,474,650 2 P.J.K. Team 3 3 $1,373,750 3 New Blue Ltd. 3 3 $1,194,900 4 The Success Farm 2 2 $1,897,500 5 Ian Kong 1 2 $1,092,000 6 Balkrishen Sagan-Maraj 2 2 $1,068,300 7 Harmark Farms 2 2 $989,550 8 Raphael Gordon 2 2 $894,850 9 Baskaran Bassawh 1 2 $868,150 10 Houston Stables 1 2 $860,850 Trainers - Most Races Won By A Trainer With Less Than 16 Horses Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes($) 1 Lawrence Freemantle 5 1 1 13 $1,855,900 2 Robert Pearson 4 2 0 9 $1,963,750 3 Gary Griffiths 2 0 2 23 $1,248,150 4 Dennis Pryce 2 2 2 12 $1,197,300 5 Leroy Tomlinson 2 1 0 7 $950,400 Trainers - Most Starts By A Trainer With Less Than 16 Horses Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($) 1 Gary Griffiths 2 0 2 23 $1,248,150 2 Gresford Smith 1 0 1 18 $630,100 3 Donovan Plummer 0 1 0 17 $261,750 4 Fitzgerald Richards 1 1 3 16 $760,650 5 Cashbert Khwalsingh 1 1 1 16 $578,700 Trainers - Most Starts By A Trainer With 16 to 35 Horses Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Starts Stakes($) 1 Steven Todd 4 4 0 34 $2,300,350 2 Ryan Darby 5 3 1 29 $2,374,050 3 Michael Marlowe 3 0 1 25 $1,234,900 4 Wayne Parchment 1 1 2 22 $706,550 5 Ian Parsard 5 2 4 20 $2,899,250 Jockeys - By Races Won Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes($) 1 Oshane Nugent 13 7 7 56 $6,650,100 2 Anthony Thomas 10 9 7 52 $6,294,150 3 Dane Nelson 8 8 3 34 $4,789,350 4 Dane Dawkins 5 5 8 38 $3,563,650 5 Christopher Mamdeen 5 4 3 36 $3,124,650 Trainers - Most Starts By A Trainer With More Than 35 Horses Pos Name 1st 2nd 3rd Mounts Stakes($) 1 Gary Subratie 6 9 6 34 $4,670,300 2 Dacosta, Wayne 6 4 6 31 $3,976,050 3 Anthony Nunes 6 0 6 31 $3,475,300 4 Patrick Lynch 4 2 0 29 $1,797,750

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT