Dane Nelson leads at Century Mile in Canada

Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson booted home three winners on the seven-race programme at Century Mile in Canada on Monday to take over the lead in the jockey's championship.

Nelson, who started the day on 47 winners, took his tally to 50 wins — one more than previous leader Rigo Sarmiento on 49 winners. Wilmer Galviz is in third place on 40 winners with Prayven Badrie in fourth on 27 and Damario Bynoe on 21 winners in fifth place.

“First and foremost, I have to give God thanks for the strength and the ability and to the connections for giving me the rides, as they have belief in me to get the job done.

“It is always good to ride three winners in one day as the hard work and dedication put into the sport is paying off. I will continue to do the necessary hard work to get the job done. It would be nice to win the championship, but I am focusing on building my career,” Nelson told The Supreme Racing Guide by telephone.

Nelson won the fourth race, a maiden special weight event for two-year-olds aboard Bare Back Jack over 5 1/2 furlongs on the dirt in a time of 1:04.60.

Nelson then picked up a chance ride aboard Capitalism in the next race and booted home the Dale Saunders-trained inmate to a ¾ length win over Marchtothemusic (Keihton Natera) over 6 1/2 furlongs on the dirt for claimers. The final time was 1:16.30.

The cap came in the seventh and final event — a maiden claiming race for three-year-olds and upwards over 6 furlongs on the dirt as Nelson won aboard Across the Concho by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:11.84.