Jockey Anthony Thomas was the leader of the pack at the race meet of Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Caymanas Park, riding a natural hat-trick of winners.

Ringing into his qualities of strength and determination, Thomas dug deep to claim victory in the fifth race of 11, aboard 8-5 chance De Inevitable.

In the straight, De Inevitable (on the inside) was passed by Thunderstrike (Trevor Johnson) but Thomas would have none of it and, in a driving surge to the line, Thomas and De Inevitable were able to get home. De Inevitable is trained by Colin Ferguson.

It's De Inevitable (on the inside) by a short head.

Thomas's other winners were Sir Kel and Silent Seeker.