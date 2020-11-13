DECISIVE WEEKEND
This weekend of racing, which gets underway today (November 13) with nine races and ends tomorrow with another 10 to be decided, may well prove to be a defining two days for the jockeys' and trainers' championships.
In the race for the title of champion jockey 2020, Anthony Thomas has seen his lead, which at one time stood at 16, slowly whittled down to six by Dane Nelson going into today's card. Thomas has seven rides today and seven on Saturday while Nelson will mount up in all nine races today and eight times tomorrow.
The advantage held by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes, which at one time was over $10 million, has been shaved to just less than $1 million by closest pursuer Wayne DaCosta.
Going into today's nine races, Nunes has nominated eight horses and DaCosta five.
On Saturday another eight of Nunes' charges will take to the track with DaCosta having seven.
A truly interesting weekend of racing is in store for racegoers.
