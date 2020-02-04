Dee Danger doubles up

Five-year-old bay gelding Dee Danger scored back-to-back wins in a mid-table claiming call to again move into the Overnight Allowance grade.

Racing over five furlongs (1,000 metres) round on Saturday, February 1, Dee Danger — owned and trained by Borris McIntosh, and ridden by Shamaree Muir — clocked a time of 59.3. This was Dee Danger's second win in the last two race days.

This time Dee Danger defeated the 7/5 favourite Formal Fashion, ridden by Anthony Thomas, with Gary Glitter (Dane Nelson) third.

Now with two wins under his girth after being sidelined for a while, there was little wonder that McIntosh was upbeat.

“The struggle was long and hard to get to this point. As you may have noticed, we had to put Dee Danger down for over a month. The first run was not a good one, as we did not get all the elements together.

“So we put Dee Danger down again and did some more work and now we have returned, and it seems our time and patience are paying off — if not for everything, but something,” McIntosh shared.

“We will have to see how he comes out of the race. Everything now rests on how he comes out of his back-to-back races,” McIntosh said.

For the winning rider it was a moment to savour, as he was enjoying his first victory since his return in November 2019 from plying his trade in Canada.

The joy was evident on Muir's face and in his motions as he raised his hands while standing tall in the saddle on Dee Danger when victory was achieved.