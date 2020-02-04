Dee Danger doubles up
…as Shamaree Muir finally rides a winner
Five-year-old bay gelding Dee Danger scored back-to-back wins in a mid-table claiming call to again move into the Overnight Allowance grade.
Racing over five furlongs (1,000 metres) round on Saturday, February 1, Dee Danger — owned and trained by Borris McIntosh, and ridden by Shamaree Muir — clocked a time of 59.3. This was Dee Danger's second win in the last two race days.
This time Dee Danger defeated the 7/5 favourite Formal Fashion, ridden by Anthony Thomas, with Gary Glitter (Dane Nelson) third.
Now with two wins under his girth after being sidelined for a while, there was little wonder that McIntosh was upbeat.
“The struggle was long and hard to get to this point. As you may have noticed, we had to put Dee Danger down for over a month. The first run was not a good one, as we did not get all the elements together.
“So we put Dee Danger down again and did some more work and now we have returned, and it seems our time and patience are paying off — if not for everything, but something,” McIntosh shared.
“We will have to see how he comes out of the race. Everything now rests on how he comes out of his back-to-back races,” McIntosh said.
For the winning rider it was a moment to savour, as he was enjoying his first victory since his return in November 2019 from plying his trade in Canada.
The joy was evident on Muir's face and in his motions as he raised his hands while standing tall in the saddle on Dee Danger when victory was achieved.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy