Demolition!

Over last weekend, the promoters of local racing Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited began the process of demolishing the old tote board at Caymanas Park.

The old tote was put in place during the period 1989-1991 under the guidance of the then Danny Melville-led board of directors.

The Supreme Racing Guide understands that the old tote structure will be replaced by a more modern one with a large video screen for punters to watch races.