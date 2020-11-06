Den Street — the dominant juvenile after Cash Pot victory

Trainer Wayne DaCosta continues to be the dominant force with the two-year-olds this season after Den Street'scourageous come-from-behind effort to win the 16th running of the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy feature on Sunday (November 1, 2020) at Caymanas Park.

Den Street's Cash Pot victory was his third from three starts making him the leading money earning youngster at this time. The Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy, is the first in a series of three races for the juvenile crop sponsored by Supreme Ventures.

Den Street sat behind the quick pace set by She's A Wonder and Hoist The Mast, who went at each other hard from the off. The two, She's A Wonder and Hoist The Mast set splits of 22,2 x 45.1.

When jockey Anthony Thomas asked Den Street to go at the top of the lane, the son of Northern Giant accelerated with gusto to catch the two leaders at the wire to win the Graded Stakes (NB2YO) event over six furlongs (1200m).

Although the time of 1:14.1 was nothing to write home about, DaCosta was very pleased with the performance of Den Street.

“Good performance as he was allowing them weight. He was allowing them from 2kgs to 6kgs in what was basically a speed clash. Den Street was able to sit pretty close to the leaders 4, 5 lengths off and when asked to quicken at the top of the straight did so impressively.

“I was most pleased with the performance especially after Den Street had a bad work in the mud one morning but he came forward like a champion does,” DaCosta said.

When asked what is next for Den Street, DaCosta said: “Not quite sure where we would go next. There is the Pick-3 at the end of month, and the Princess Popstar two weeks away, so let us see”.