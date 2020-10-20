Derby maestro Shane Ellis seeks a 'golden rush' in 100th Jamaica Derby

Shane Ellis, with five victories in the Jamaica Derby, is one of the most successful riders to ever sit in a derby saddle.

The former two-time champion jockey Ellis, who began his career some 24 years ago in 1996, won aboard Awesome Power in 2001 for trainer Patrick Chang; Typewriter in 2012 for trainer Spencer Chung; and Relampago in 2014, Orpheus in 2016, and Supreme Soul in 2019 for trainer Anthony Nunes.

“In this year's Derby, my mount Green Gold Rush is not among the favourites, but going back I have had some glorious moments in the Jamaica Derby. I have won five Derby races and I must say I am most grateful and pleased.

“I would say the ride aboard Typewriter was one of the most enterprising and enjoyable rides for me as well as the ride aboard Awesome Power, which I think was my most momentous ride. Then there was Supreme Soul and the crowning glory of winning the Triple Crown,” Ellis said.

He continued: “All of my Derby victories are great and I am happy for the wins. I must give god thanks for small mercies having won all of the big races offered along with one Triple Crown so, I cannot complain.”

This year on Green Gold Rush, Ellis is hoping for the best.

“ Green Gold Rush is not considered among the favourites to win, but I have to go out there and work a miracle hoping to win by trusting in God that I can prevail,” he said.