Derby tempo increases

Preparations for the 100th Jamaica Derby continue apace, with the main players increasing the tempo as the big day looms on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, which caused a three-month break in racing, the order of the Classic races was changed. First there were the two Guineas races (one mile each), then came the Jamaica Oaks (10 furlongs), the Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs) and finally the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs). The 1000 or the 2000 Guineas, plus the St Leger and the Derby form the much vaunted Triple Crown series of races. In past years, the Derby was run before the St Leger making the latter, the final jewel in the Triple Crown.

This year there will be no Triple Crown winner as 1000 Guineas winner Above and Beyond who also went on to win the Oaks has been retired and Wow Wow, winner of the 2000 Guineas, was outdone in the St Leger by stable companion Nipster.

News swirling around the race track is that the heavily stacked Derby camp of trainer Gary Subratie is yet to make a final decision on which jockeys will ride his three horses, Wow Wow, Nipster and Another Affair in the blue riband offering.

In the St Leger Wow Wow was ridden by Robert Halledeen, Nipster by Linton Steadman and Another Affair by Jerome Innis.

The only jockey certainty of the three Subratie horses listed to participate in the Derby is Steadman remaining on Nipster.

On Saturday (October 10) in what was a prep race over a mile for the Derby, Another Affair was ridden by Dick Cardenas but the filly stumbled when leaving her starting stall when the starter pressed the go button. Checks have since revealed that Another Affair is still in good nick despite the stumble and but not race before the Derby.

In the same prep race on Saturday were the Wayne DaCosta duo of King Arthur, who finished second behind winner the imported Eroy, and Fearless Champion, who was third. In the Derby, King Arthur will continue to enjoy the services of leading rider Anthony Thomas and more than likely if Fearless Champion starts, Phillip Parchment will be in the saddle.

Money Monster, trained by Fitzroy Glispie, finished fourth in the race mentioned above behind Eroy, King Arthur and Fearless Champion. Money Monster was a late addition as a preliminary starter in the Derby.

The highly thought of and respected Mahogany, after his underwhelming performance in the St Leger, has not been seen doing any gallops at exercise. If Mahogany occupies a starting stall in the Derby it seems more than likely that former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker, who rode Mahogany in the St Leger, will be in the saddle again.

Jockey Dane Nelson is booked to partner the ever-improving Oneofakind who hails from the camp of champion trainer Anthony Nunes. Oneofakind displayed his likeness in the St Leger for the longer distances with a noticeable run on effort to finish close behind winner Nipster and Wow Wow.

With the Derby distance two furlongs longer than the St Leger, the stocks of Oneofakind have soared on the market.