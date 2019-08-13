Despite a slow start, Sparkle Diamond wins number three

The much talked-about racehorse in training at present at Caymanas Park is the Brereton Jones-bred, Ven Deezle-owned and, Ralph Porter-trained, Sparkle Diamond .

However, the question that looms over racing fans' heads, is if the American-bred chestnut colt can make it to the Diamond Mile, in time? Sparkle Diamond has not accumulated stakes to qualify for the ultra-rich US$115,000 Diamond Mile, scheduled for November 9, 2019.

Following Sparkle Diamond's win on Tuesday, August 6, in a Restricted Stakes event over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight, the three-year-old will now step up to Overnight Allowance company where he will begin to start earning in an attempt to book one of the 16 spots in the line-up for the Diamond Mile. Of note is the condition of earning for the Diamond Mile at the Overnight Allowance which states that earnings can only take place in races starting at seven furlongs.

Connections of Sparkle Diamond are very optimistic that the Include – Myntz Connection offspring will make the Diamond Mile.

Porter said that time will tell for his charge as Sparkle Diamond is in fine shape at the moment.

“I am very pleased with the performance today (Independence Day). It was an excellent effort by Sparkle Diamond to win here. We are now heading to the Allowance grade and then we will see what happens, and we will take it from there.

“Well, concerning the Diamond Mile, time will take care of that, so we just have to see what is available for Sparkle Diamond in terms of races available. We will make our plans, keep him as fit and ready as possible, and thereafter, we will let time have its say. Let's see if he can make it there. I am not going to say that he is not going to earn it or that he is going to earn his place in the line-up for the Diamond Mile, but what I can tell you is that he is in fine fettle, doing the things we want him to do and as time goes by we are going to see how it works out for us.

“ Sparkle Diamond is a good horse who is doing well right now, and he still has a lot of space for improvement,” Porter told The Supreme Racing Guide.

For jockey Shane Ellis, he believes that with three more runs Sparkle Diamond will surely be in the starting gates for the Diamond Mile in November.

“I think he will earn enough money to get into the Diamond Mile, and he has the ability as well. This race is just a prep for him. He has another two or three more races before the Diamond Mile, and I know he is going to prep for it and go in the race. He is a very good horse with a lot of talent,” Ellis informed.

Sparkle Diamond wasn't the best to leave the starting gates as he broke slowly behind the leaders but recovered well and caught up with the field after the first furlong (200m).

Although covering his rivals, Sparkle Diamond failed to kick clear, as was expected, but was comfortable in winning. He won by 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Bold Aflair (Christopher Mamdeen) and Splendid Vision (Natalie Berger). The final time for the race was 59.2 seconds with splits of 22.3 x 45.3. It was Sparkle Diamond's third consecutive win from four career starts.

As to his run on Independence Day, Ellis said: “Well, as everyone saw, he ( Sparkle Diamond) was gazing when the starter opened the gates. I just had to keep him settled and when I did that and asked him to run, he responded so well, and just went on to win as he wished. Sparkle Diamond was never troubled even with the bad start, he is a good horse, a very talented horse who will show this talent with time.”

With his starting prowess at issue, Ellis responded: “We will have to take him ( Sparkle Diamond) back to the starting gates and school him because he is very restless in the gates and that resulted in his slow start today (Independence Day).