Despite the break, you have to grasp the opportunity — trainer Borris McIntosh

Racehorse trainer Borris McIntosh says all stakeholders must follow the prescribed health protocols to have a smooth and safe race meeting during the period of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Live horseracing resumes tomorrow (June 20) at Caymanas Park with strict coronavirus safety protocols after a three-month break because of COVID-19.

All trainers entering the Saddling Barn and Parade Ring areas must wear masks, and they will be sanitised each time they enter these areas. The Saddling Barn area will be sanitised after each race. The Trainers' Room will have a sanitising station, and the area itself will be sanitised several times during the race day.

“If we are to have a smooth and safe race day and should racing continue, everyone should follow the health protocols. These health protocols are here to make sure everyone keeps safe and that is the overriding concern right now for everyone to be safe and everything in check,” McIntosh said.

He continued: “Everybody needs to follow these health protocols, and that should keep everybody safe and okay. I currently have six horses in my barn taking care of at this time. They [the horses] are not doing too badly, and they are looking up right now. They have been training okay, and I am looking forward to racing them.”

McIntosh said that though it was rough during the prolonged break, he welcomes the return of racing with open arms.

“It was rough, but you have to try and survive and do what you need to do and maintain the horses in certain condition, and now that you have racing coming up shortly, I would have to step it up.

“Well, it is a welcome sign, we have been working for this for a long time now, so it is here you have to try and grasp the opportunity,” he said.