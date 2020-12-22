Ding dong battle

During the better part of nine months, jockey Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson mainly in partnership with champion trainer Anthony Nunes ruled the roost on top of the jockeys' standings with many pundits thinking that it was not going to be a race.

Then over the last two months Anthony “St Mary” Thomas sprung to life. He was able to whittle down Nelson's lead of 16 wins and flew by to lead by, at one stage, 17 wins.

Then Nelson started to tick again and we are now at the intriguing position where with three race days to go, he is just a single win behind Thomas after booting home a four-timer on the 11-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 19.

Nelson started the Saturday card five wins behind Thomas — 79 to 84 — and with the latter winless on the day, ensured that it will be an absorbing contest for honours over the last three race meetings left in the year: Wednesday, December 23; Saturday, December 26 and Sunday, December 27.

This is not new territory for Nelson, as in 2013, he was behind Omar Walker by 29 winners at the start of September and by November 17, took over the lead by one after riding six winners. Nelson went on to win the championship comfortably that year.

Nelson's winners on Saturday were Black Royalty for trainer Steven Todd in the second, Chandra's Law for trainer Anthony Nunes in the third, Mirabilis for trainer Marvin Campbell in the fifth and As You Wish for trainer Patrick Fong in the ninth race. Interestingly As You Wish won at searing odds of 15-1.

On tomorrow's card, Nelson has secured seven rides in the nine races on offer, while Thomas rides in all nine races.

Way behind the two leading riders is former six-time champion Omar Walker with 47 wins.

Walker is followed by apprentice Oshane Nugent in fourth position with 33 wins. Nugent is almost certain to be crowned as the Champion Apprentice for this year.

Finishing off the top-five list among the jockeys is Panamanian Dick Cardenas with 30 wins. Cardenas has not been in the saddle over the last three race days. Cardenas is currently aboard spending time with his family and will return sometime in the new year.

In the trainers' race, champion Anthony Nunes is on the verge of making it two in a row. He leads nearest rival, former 18-time champion Wayne DaCosta by close to $5 million.

With three race days to go, DaCosta mounted a recent surge after winning the Derby with King Arthur in October. Since then the DaCosta challenge has fizzled out while Nunes has been bringing home winner after winner.

Nunes had three winners on Saturday (December 19) to further cement his lead. His winners were Alimony, Chandra's Law and Let Him Fly. DaCosta did not saddle a winner on the day.

Third behind Nunes and DaCosta on the trainers' list is Gary Subratie.

The surprise conditioner in the top 10 is Alford Brown, in position number 10 with 15 winners. Brown is the hot odds-on favourite to earn the title of Most Improved Trainer for 2020.