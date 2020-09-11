Do or die for Tomohawk in I'msatisfied

Twelve runners are down to take part in what should be a close encounter in the feature event on tomorrow's (Saturday, September 12) racing programme.

The feature honours I'msatisfied and is a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

This publication analyses the participants and their chances of winning.

1 - MONEY MONSTER: (3 b g by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Finished in second place behind King Arthur over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on August 30 when coming off a six-month break. With that run under his girth, Money Monster, who is going to enjoy this extended trip, can go one better.

2 - AKEEM THE DREAM: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Kam To The World) – Finished fifth in the same race won by King Arthur. Akeem The Dream was eight lengths behind Money Monster and no change is expected tomorrow.

3 - MY TIME NOW: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) – Based on current form, My Time Now is hard to recommend.

4 - SENCITY: (3 dkb f by Sensational Slam – City Train) – Finished third in the 1000 Guineas and fifth in the Jamaica Oaks. In the latter Classic, much more was expected from SenCity but she failed to rise to the occasion. SenCity should enjoy a distance of ground based on her running style and with Dane Nelson in the saddle, she is one to fear.

5 - XY SOUL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Antoinette) – Has no winning chance.

6 - KHOLBEAR: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Woman Is Boss) – Kholbear is going to be left behind.

7 - BETTER BEST (USA): (3 dkb f by Bahamian Squall – Fip Flap) - Still a maiden after eight starts on local soil and that should not change.

8 - HIGH DIPLOMACY: (3 b c by American Dance – Code Star) – Capable runner who should relish this extended trip and could run surprisingly well.

9 - PHAROAH IT IS: (3 b g by Market Rally – Noon It Is) – Has done nothing since his maiden win two starts back. Though he is going to relish the distance, Pharoah It Is is not expected to win.

10 - WEEKEND JAZZ: (3 ch c by Adore The Gold – Kipling Weekend) – Was a disappointing favourite on August 8, finishing eighth by 10 lengths in a five-furlong round undertaking. Weekend Jazz should not find this extended trip too taxing and might set off in front and be hard to peg back.

11 - OLDE WHARF: (3 b c by Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – Has no chance.

12 - TOMOHAWK: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – A one paced campaigner who has developed the trait of not liking to win. Going longer at nine furlongs and 25 yards, which should fit in with his style of running, Tomohawk has one final opportunity to clear the deck and notch his second win if he is to offer any resistance in the upcoming Classic races.