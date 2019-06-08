Dontae turns around form in Kenneth Mattis
Despite Dontae's poor finish as the favourite when last at the races, owner Andrew Donalds says he was more than confident that his “baby” would turnaround that effort in the $1 million Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy feature on Saturday, August 3.
Donate ( Fearless Vision – Eighteen Karat) under leading rider Christopher Mamdeen outstayed rivals to win the 10-furlong (2,000m) Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 2:10.1.
Coming off an eight-month break on June 8, 2019, Donate did exceptional well when finishing second by 2 ¼ lengths behind stable companion and 1000 Guineas winner, I Am Di One running over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). I Am Di One clocked 1:58.3 with Dontae coming home in 1:59.0.
With that run under his girt, Dontae was expected to lead home rivals in his next race on July 10 over one mile (1,600m). However, the Anthony Nunes trainee was slow out of his starting stall and never recovered as the 9-5 favourite and finished in ninth place by all of 12 ¾ lengths. The winner of the race was Dysfunctional ahead of Uncle Vinnie and Fayrouz.
With Uncle Vinnie and Fayrouz present in the Kenneth Mattis, Donate was expected to fall short of the target again, but the five-year-old bay horse used his staying power and easily put away rivals to signal his return to form.
Dontae got a good start on Saturday and was fifth going around the clubhouse turn with Radical (Abigail Able) and Jacko Links (Jordan Barrett) vying for the lead.
Dontae then edged close on the main track and on reaching towards the 6-furlong (1,200m) point in the race started to move through and then Dontae quickly slipped down into third place navigating the half-mile as Uncle Vinnie, who had taken over the lead, tried to steal a march.
Donate then picked up the lead turning for home and held to the wire ahead of Uncle Vinnie and Anna Lisa (Anthony Thomas).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy