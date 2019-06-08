Dontae turns around form in Kenneth Mattis

Despite Dontae's poor finish as the favourite when last at the races, owner Andrew Donalds says he was more than confident that his “baby” would turnaround that effort in the $1 million Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy feature on Saturday, August 3.

Donate ( Fearless Vision – Eighteen Karat) under leading rider Christopher Mamdeen outstayed rivals to win the 10-furlong (2,000m) Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 2:10.1.

Coming off an eight-month break on June 8, 2019, Donate did exceptional well when finishing second by 2 ¼ lengths behind stable companion and 1000 Guineas winner, I Am Di One running over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). I Am Di One clocked 1:58.3 with Dontae coming home in 1:59.0.

With that run under his girt, Dontae was expected to lead home rivals in his next race on July 10 over one mile (1,600m). However, the Anthony Nunes trainee was slow out of his starting stall and never recovered as the 9-5 favourite and finished in ninth place by all of 12 ¾ lengths. The winner of the race was Dysfunctional ahead of Uncle Vinnie and Fayrouz.

With Uncle Vinnie and Fayrouz present in the Kenneth Mattis, Donate was expected to fall short of the target again, but the five-year-old bay horse used his staying power and easily put away rivals to signal his return to form.

Dontae got a good start on Saturday and was fifth going around the clubhouse turn with Radical (Abigail Able) and Jacko Links (Jordan Barrett) vying for the lead.

Dontae then edged close on the main track and on reaching towards the 6-furlong (1,200m) point in the race started to move through and then Dontae quickly slipped down into third place navigating the half-mile as Uncle Vinnie, who had taken over the lead, tried to steal a march.

Donate then picked up the lead turning for home and held to the wire ahead of Uncle Vinnie and Anna Lisa (Anthony Thomas).