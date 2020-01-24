Double Crown enters the three-year-old fray
Double Crown began his racing career with an impressive win.
The Bellamy Road - Salty Talk bred-in-utero chestnut colt, trained by Ian Parsard, showed that he is one earmarked for better things with an eye-opening performance on Saturday (January 18) at Caymanas Park.
Double Crown entered racing with a crisp 1:27.0 for seven furlongs (1,400 metres) in a three-year-old Maiden Special Weight event.
Racing against 12 rivals, Double Crown won by 5 1/4 lengths with visiting jockey Simon Husbands in the saddle.
Double Crown seemed anxious at the start and, this anxiety caused him not to be with the early leaders when the gates opened.
The experience of Husbands then came to the fore. Instead of rushing the newcomer, he was patient, allowing Double Crown to find his hoofs.
Slowly, Double Crown started to gain ground on leaders Ajita (Youville Pinnock – 9-1) and Helmetta (Trevor Simpson – 5-1).
In the straight, Husbands was still biding his time until reaching the furlong-and-a-half pole. It was then that Double Crown found himself and got into full stride.
From then on it was over and done with, as Double Crown went about his business to make his mark on the three-year-old scene.
DenDen, at odds of 7/2, had to settle for second money with Sencity in the third slot.
Owned by the PJK Team, breeder/trainer Ian Parsard was present to watch the performance.
“What pleased me is that when you have a maiden that is coming out for the first time at seven furlongs and winning and doing so with an excellent winning margin as well, that is impressive to me.
“He has not been extensively trained. Simon [Husbands] has been working with him for several weeks leading into Double Crown's first race. His [ Double Crown] preparation was timely, but not 100 per cent complete.
“Beyond this, we are hoping for a lot more. I must, however, give credit to my wife Karen, for she is the one who picked out the mare Salty Talk when we went to Kentucky to make purchases,” a smiling Parsard shared.
