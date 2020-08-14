Double Crown to frank 2000 Guineas form and land Restricted Stakes
The Restricted Stakes event for three-year-olds and upward should draw some attention as a number of Classic runners will use the race as preparation for next month's Jamaica St Leger.
The race will run over one mile (1,600m) and eight runners are down to compete.
The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.
1. RUM WITH ME: (3 b c by Causal Trick – Zacapa) – Finished in seventh position in the recent 2000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m) and is expected to run a much better race here.
2. DOUBLE CROWN: (3 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Ran a very good race to finish in third place in the 2000 Guineas behind Wow Wow and stable companion Mahogany. With none of the two present here, Double Crown looks poised for victory.
3. KHOLBEAR: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Woman Is Boss) – His recent poor form should continue here.
4. BEST DAUGHTER EVER (USA): (3 gr f by He's Had Enough – Family First) – Came good on last to release the maiden tag going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on July 12. Should improve on that performance and although pitted against tougher opposition now, Best Daughter Ever should run well.
5. GREEN GOLD RUSH: (3 b g by Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Was an impressive winner on last going seven furlongs (1,400m). He won by 5 ½ lengths in a decent time of 1:25.3 minutes which is more than enough to get him into all calculations here.
6. NIPSTER: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – Was expected to do better than his fifth-place finish in the recent 2000 Guineas. Having defeated most of the runners here, Nipster, with the in-form Robert Halledeen in the saddle, can lead home rivals here.
7. SMOOTH CRIMINAL: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – She's Smokin) – Has no chance here.
8. EROY (USA) : (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Finished third behind Nipster and Double Crown over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) on July 5. With both runners present here, Eroy should again follow them home.
- Ruddy Allen
