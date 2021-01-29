Double Crown ‘coming to come’

After being carefully taken care of following a rather challenging time during last year's Classic season having to deal with a bout of tick fever, Double Crown, the well-bred chestnut gelded son of Bellamy Road – Salty Talk, is performing on a higher plain these days.

Double Crown showed a glimpse of his development on December 23, 2020 when after returning from a three-month break he decimated rivals at the non-winners of three level.

Then came Saturday, January 23 and in Overnight Allowance for the first time after actually skipping a grade, Double Crown continued on his path of rejuvenation with his best performance to date.

Travelling 7 ½ furlongs at starting odds of 6-5, Double Crown with Dane Dawkins in the saddle disputed the lead with leading three-year-old filly of last season Another Affair (Anthony Thomas) for most of the way.

In the stretch drive, the two were locked together and at one stage Another Affair racing on the outside assumed the lead but Double Crown rallied with about a furlong to go and then pulled away to win by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:45.3. The splits were 24.0 x 46.4 x 1:11.2 x 1:37.4. Third in the event was Messi.

“I am very, very pleased with his performances. I did not think he was doing as well as he should have during the three-year-old Classic campaign of last year as at that time he had a mild attack of tick fever which was low grade and very hard for us to detect.

“So, after the Classics, we gave him a break and some treatment and he has responded quite well.

“He ( Double Crown) then returned to racing and ran quite well when Omar (Walker) rode him in December. After this, unfortunately, when we looked at the racing programme there was nothing in his class suitable in January or February. We then had to make a decision to either give him an extended time off or take a chance by moving him up to Overnight Allowance.

“We decided, eventually, to give him a run in Overnight as he was looking in good shape, fit, ready and healthy plus it is always difficult to hold back a fit horse.

“Looking at the options before us we then decided to run him and he ran an excellent race. The jockey rode him magnificently for the win as well. I was very, very happy with the final outcome. Double Crown is a very well-bred horse and we had high hopes for him in the Classics.

“I am just glad to have him back on track and looking forward to better races from him in the future,” Parsard said