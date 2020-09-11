Drummer Boy Able down the five straight
Despite upsetting rivals at 13-1 in the $1-million GA “Sarge” Bucknor Memorial Cup feature on Saturday (September 5), trainer Wayne DaCosta says he was always confident that his five-year-old bay horse would do well going down the five-straight (1000m) course.
With apprentice Abigail Able in the saddle, Drummer Boy ( Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) responded with gusto in the last two furlongs (400m) —coming from behind to beat stable companion Rojorn di Pilot and Ras Emanuel (Roger Hewitt) by 1 ½ lengths. Drummer Boy ran the distance in a time of 58.2 seconds.
“ Drummer Boy has not raced for a while. He was unsound and we gave him a rest.
“We started him back swimming in the pool and eventually brought him to the track and gave him four - three-furlong varied gallops, one week apart.
“We then took the chance to run him over the straight five galloping course; a distance that he has always showed a likeness for rather than going around the corner. ”
He came up trumps today. He gave a good performance and the time was good.
“I don't think that the track was overly fast today (Saturday), so, for me, it was a commendable performance. Rojorn di Pilot came from off the pace to finish second and I thought that he too ran pretty well too,” DaCosta shared in his post-race interview.
Able, who was winning her third career race — all for DaCosta, said that she was confident that her mount would get home.
“I was very confident in my horse to get the job done. I mean, I am always confident in winning when I am riding. I have been working this horse in the mornings and so I know that he has the ability and he delivered here for me and I am very happy.
“I must always thank Mr DaCosta because he is the one that is always pushing and encouraging me and I am very grateful for that,” Able said.
