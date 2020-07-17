Duke rises a notch to Overnight Allowance; trainer says he can deal with it

After a dominant win by Duke in a Restricted Allowance 111 event on Sunday (July 12), over a distance, many considered too short for him, trainer Gary Subratie said that his four-year-old grey colt is going to improve and do well in he classes above. After his Sunday win, Duke elevated himself to the rank of Overnight Allowance.

Ridden by Robert Halledeen, Duke ( Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) defeated rivals by 2 ¼ lengths going five furlongs (1,000m) round in a time of 59.2 seconds.

From just before the COVID-19 break, Duke has been in the care of Subratie, and has raced three times with two wins and a second to show for his efforts.

“It was an excellent performance from Duke. He has improved a lot, and the three-month break helped him a lot. I think he is going places and he should have Overnight Allowance company at his mercy; hopefully soon,” Subratie predicted.

Subratie continued: “I am just keeping Duke fresh. I am not giving him many gallops, choosing instead to use his races to bring him on.”

Showing good speed at the off, Duke raced in third place behind stable companion Soul Cure (Chris Mamdeen) and Top Shelf (Anthony Thomas). Leaving the half-mile (800m) marker, Duke improved one spot to be second before challenging Soul Cure.

Duke then showed his ripe condition by accelerating with enthusiasm to score his fourth career win from 22 starts. Roy Rogers (Paul Francis) finished in second place, with Soul Cure third.

Soul Cure had initially finished second but was disqualified and placed behind Roy Rogers for causing interference and intimidation to the latter in deep stretch.