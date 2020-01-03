Dunrobin motors up the right avenue

Based on early morning exercise reports done by Dunrobin , five-time champion jockey Trevor Simpson who had the leg up said he was confident the six-year-old bay gelding would deliver.

Dunrobin did deliver in the $1-million top-rated Restricted Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Trained by Owen Sharpe, who is also a part-owner along with his son Solomon, Dunrobin ( Blue Pepsi Lodge– En Vogue) scored by three parts of a length in a time of 1:05.3, a personal best for the distance of five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

“This horse has speed and it was used to significant effect here. We got a good break and just stayed close to the leader, and when I ask him to run up the straight, he delivered.

“ Dunrobin trained well coming into the race, so I knew that he had a shot of winning,” said Simpson, who holds the record for most wins in a racing season, numbering 172.

It was a clean start in the three-year-old and upwards event for horses who have never won at this level. American Invader (Omar Walker) shot into the lead ahead of Dunrobin, with Msmyrtlerichiegirl (Kiaman McGregor) back in third against the inside rails.

Leaving the three-furlong pole, Dunrobin went by American Invader at the top of the lane. Dunrobin then kicked clear of rivals and although American Invader was coming back in the end, Dunrobin was too far out in front to get back to when the wire came.

Anaso (Robert Halledeen) finished in second place, with Wartime (Anthony Thomas) third.