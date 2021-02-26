Early leader

Second-generation trainer Gary Subratie, as he is apt to do in the early part of the season, has again assumed an early lead in the trainers' championship.

Subratie takes the lead on the back of horses like the rejuvenated Crimson, Sentient, Big Big Daddy and Duke, among others.

Five-year-old Crimson is the leading horse so far this season in terms of stakes earned after racing three times and winning twice, earning close to $1.4 million.

Yet in the repertoire of Subratie early successes this season, there is a noticeable lack of winners among the three year olds. It is still early days yet in the championship race but if Subratie is to cross the final frontier he will have to get his three year olds up, running and winning as it is this age group where a lot of stakes can be earned, especially with the Classic races and the preps for the Classics hovering closer and closer.

Subratie has buttressed his 11 winners thus far with a massive 10 second-place finishes and seven of his horses have filled the third slot.

The statistics up to February 20, show Subratie with the most starts, 51 given him a good hand in the quarterly championships.

Subratie is followed by champion Anthony Nunes who powerhouse barn is yet to be fully unleased in 2021.

Nunes, who recently added Horse of the Year Nipster to his roster, is set to dominate once again from Overnight to the top class. Toona Ciliata, Princes Charles, Universal Boss, Supreme Soul and now Nipster form the Nunes spearhead in the top grades.

At the three-year-old level, Nunes is blessed to have the two-year-old champion of last year, Further and Beyond. As if this was not enough, Nunes has the likes of Hoist The Mast, Calculus, Santorini and Chandra's Law to represent him in the Classics.

Plus, for sure, the champion trainer with eight winners from 43 starters will have a number of newcomers up his sleeve just waiting to let go.

As to be expected, Wayne DaCosta, who has been somewhat subdued has seven winners from 48 starts.

DaCosta is limited in the higher class with no real contenders to speak about and although he had quite a good juvenile season last year, he is yet to make a mark in this year's races.

Ian Parsard, with a smaller barn than both DaCosta and Nunes, has been quite productive with six wins from a mere 31 starts.

Parsard is banking on the performances of his three-year-old filly She's A Wonder especially in the Classic races dedicated to the females and, of course, he has the highly talented Mahogany, who is yet to make an appearance in 2021. To add to his account, Parsard has skilfully shepherded the rise of Double Crown who skipped a class to win in Overnight Allowance plus the talk around is that he has one or two talented three year olds yet to race.

Trainers Steven Todd and Ryan Darby, who mainly operate in the claiming ranks continue to take their places in the top 10 list of trainers. Todd has saddled seven winners from 49 starts and Darby five from 41.

Of special note is the fact that trainer Robert Pearson currently occupies position number six on the list. Pearson with a small barn achieved his five wins from just 14 starts.

Still early to make a full and true assessment, but racing fans should brace themselves for another close race in the trainers' championship.