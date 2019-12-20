EASY ASSIGNMENT

Despite three trophy races on offer on the 11-race programme tomorrow at Caymanas Park, the non-restricted Overnight Allowance event is sure to draw attention among race fans.

A field of eight is lined-up to participate in this six-furlong (1,200 metres) contest, which carries a total purse of $1 million.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the eight runners seeking to find the winner of this Overnight event. This analysis is done in post-position order.

CORAZON: (3-y-o b f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) – This filly has been rounding into useful form of late and in this one will have to deal with handling the number one draw. Corazon was beaten by Prince Charles coming down the five straight on last and with the trip tomorrow favouring the latter, the order of finish is not going to change in favour of Corazon.

EL PROFESOR: (4-y-b g – Casual Trick – The Principal) – Has been running some pleasing races and with his fierce and rugged competitive spirit, El Profesor is a strong contender in this one for the exacta.

K D FLYER: (5-y-o dkb h – Silent Valor – Dixie Flyer) – Chased home God of Love on last in a five -and-a-half furlong (1,100m) sprint on December 15 in a quick time of 1:04.4 on what has become a rather fast track in recent times. Facing God of Love once again tomorrow, K D Flyer should again fall short of the target.

RICKY RICARDO: (4-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Ricky Ricardo has yet to find his footing at this level. He will continue to struggle, especially given his propensity to be a late starter. Six furlongs is too short for Ricky Ricardo.

GOD OF LOVE: (3-y-o b g – Adore The Gold – Shanda) – Had nothing much to deal with on last when romping home by 2 ½ lengths over K D Flyer in a quick 1:04.4 for five-and-a-half furlongs. God of Love is comfortable with the distance but the challengers have changed in this one, which makes it much more difficult for the bay gelding to handle.

PRINCE CHARLES: (3-y- ch g – Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Has to be one of the most improved horses in training at the moment. Prince Charles was just beaten by ¾ length by stable companion Patriarch over the straight course on December 6 in a 57.3 seconds clocking. Prince Charles is capable of sitting off the pace before unleashing his trademark late surge. Prince Charles carries the same weight as when he finished second behind Patriarch and with the round course much more to his liking, he is going to take a lot of beating. Prince Charles is a five-star banker at his second attempt in Overnight company.

MSMYRTLERICHIEGIRL: (4-y-o b f – Msmyrtleboyrichie – Allthebest) – Down the track on her first race at this level on December 6. For Msmyrtlerichiegirl, little or no improvement is expected. This is a learning curve for this filly and more tests are to come.

MISS FORMALITY: (4-y-o c f – Traditional – Jamaican Dream) – Did well to reach this class and ran a creditable fifth on her first attempt on November 30. Miss Formality, while not expected to win, will not be disgraced in this one.