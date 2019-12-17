Easy does it for God of Love

After the recent Caribbean Sprint Championship when he finished in fourth place, three lengths behind Another Bullet over six furlongs (1,200m), three-year-old bay gelding God of Love returned to the races but down in class on Saturday.

God of Love competed in a high-claiming ($1,000,000 - $850,000) event for three-year-olds and upwards, covering a trip of five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

God of Love ( Adore The Gold – Shanda D) had nothing much to contend with in his contest that included native-bred four-year-olds and upwards non-winners of four.

From the get-go it was all God of Love, as the Anthony Nunes trainee under Dane Nelson shot to the lead ahead of K D Flyer (Dane Dawkins) and Pakman (Reyan Lewis) running on the inside rails.

Making their way towards the half mile (800m) God of Love upped the tempo, with a ridden K D Flyer some three lengths in touch and Bimini (Roger Hewitt) occupying third spot.

Entering the lane for the final two furlongs (400m) of the race, Nelson changed his hold and God of Love responded well and skittered home to score by 2 ½ lengths over K D Flyer and Campesino (Christopher Mamdeen).

God of Love won by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:04.4.