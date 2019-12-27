Eight from eight

Wow Wow underlined his juvenile superiority yesterday at Caymanas Park when he dispatched rivals once again, this time in the top two-year-old event of the season, the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes.

Sponsored by Supreme Ventures Limited, the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes is contested for over a distance of one mile (1,600 metres). This was Wow Wow's eight consecutive victory.

In winning this prestigious event, Wow Wow became the first juvenile to win over $10 million.